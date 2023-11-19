Highlights QPR's disappointing season has left them in a challenging position, with 14 players set to be out of contract next summer.

The decision of which players to keep and release will be crucial for manager Marti Cifuentes as he looks to navigate the team away from relegation.

Key players like Chris Willock and Sam Field should be prioritized for contract extensions, while others like Andre Dozzell and Asmir Begovic also have potential value for the team.

QPR have had a disappointing season so far, and they could see several players leave for free next summer.

The Hoops have won just two of their first sixteen league games in the Championship, but the appointment of Marti Cifuentes in late October has seemingly made a slight difference, with the Spaniard earning two draws from his first two games.

Not only does Cifuentes have the challenge of steering QPR clear of the relegation zone, but he also must consider who he wants to keep hold of going into next season. 14 of his players are set to be out of contract in the summer, so he must decide which of those should stay and which should be released. Who are those 14 players?

1 Chris Willock

Perhaps the most notable, Willock has been a fan favourite over the past few years, picking up 34 goal contributions from 116 games.

Under Gareth Ainsworth this season, he failed to kick on and has seen his place in the starting eleven grow less and less guaranteed. Cifuentes has started Willock in the side's last two games, but he is yet to impress. Sadly, he may leave for nothing in 2024.

2 Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has missed a large part of this season through a shoulder injury, but is now back in the side under Cifuentes.

Although Dunne's contract expires in the summer, there is a club option for an extra year, but if the Spanish boss is looking for an overhaul, perhaps the centre-back will be one to depart.

3 Sam Field

The 25-year-old has been a regular starter for QPR this season, and despite being involved in some poor results, Field should be one to keep for next season.

He is a great asset, capable of playing in midfield and defence, and the Hoops should be looking to tie him down to a new contract to prevent him leaving on a free.

4 Andre Dozzell

Another player who has featured regularly in the starting eleven this season, Dozzell's future at the club is up in the air as well.

QPR will not want to see him leave for nothing in the summer, and perhaps Cifuentes can get the best out of the 24-year-old going forward as there have been glimpses this term.

5 Asmir Begovic

Despite being 36 years of age, Begovic may be one to keep for QPR for his experience.

The Bosnian goalkeeper has worn the captain's armband this season and the Hoops should look to get him on another one-year deal ahead of next season.

6 Sinclair Armstrong

A five-year contract has been waved in the face of QPR's young attacking star, but with interest coming from several Premier League and European clubs, Armstrong could unfortunately leave for free.

That would be absolutely devastating for the Hoops.

7 Osman Kakay

The Sierra Leone international has been a solid option at right-back or centre-back in a back three, but his contract is set to expire next summer.

There's no denying that Cifuentes should seek another right-back in the market, but Kakay could be a good option to retain.

8 Albert Adomah

Adomah has been a great servant for the West London club, but his time may be up in 2024 with his contract set to expire.

With the wide player turning 36 and not featuring too often, there is no real desire for QPR to retain him.

9 Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Dixon-Bonner joined QPR after impressing at youth level for Liverpool.

With the Hoops, he has shown glimpses but hasn't been given a real run of games. Given the midfielder's qualities, Cifuentes should look to retain him and give him more first-team opportunities.

10 Jordan Archer

Archer has been a good backup option between the sticks for QPR, but his time may be up with his contract expiring in 2024.

11 Charlie Kelman

The young forward has been handed two starts in the Championship this season but doesn't look quite ready for second-tier football. He is another player that the Hoops' fans will likely see walk out the door in the summer.

12 Stephen Duke-McKenna

Like Kelman, the Guyanan international has shown the qualities of a player elsewhere in the English pyramid, but has failed to cut it in the Championship meaning he could leave Loftus Road next year.

13 Joe Walsh

Cifuentes may want to keep hold of Joe Walsh, as the 21-year-old has potential.

His contract expires next summer though, so QPR must act quick to secure his future services.

14 Aaron Drewe

The last name on the list and another who's not quite cut for the Championship.

Drewe has been on the first-team bench a handful of times in the second tier this season but is likely to leave at the end of the season.