QPR 1-3 Blackburn: FLW report as Gareth Ainsworth era starts with a whimper

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR reign started in the worst possible style as his side were beaten 3-1 by fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth, a much-loved former player and caretaker boss, was appointed as Neil Critchley’s replacement earlier this week but his much-anticipated return to W12 ended in defeat as two goals from Sam Gallagher and one from Sammy Szmodics sunk the R’s despite Tim Iroegbunam first-half strike.

Rovers took advantage of their hosts’ fragile defence to make it two wins on the bounce and keep their place in the top six while it is now 70 days since the west Londoners’ last victory.

Loftus Road was bathed in sun as the Ainsworth era began but just like the weather, things quickly turned gloomy for the new head coach as Gallagher headed Blackburn into the lead inside a quarter of an hour. Tyrhys Dolan cut inside from the left flank and his deflected shot looped up into the path of the Rovers number nine, who nodded it past a helpless Seny Dieng.

But the R’s weren’t behind for long as Kakay, whose loose marking was costly for the opener, proved the spark for the equaliser. His cross was cleared into the path of Iroegbunam and the Aston Villa loanee found the corner with his first-time finish to pull his side level in the 24th minute.

The R’s lost attacking talisman Ilias Chair to a hamstring injury 10 minutes later and were behind by the time the referee blew the halftime whistle.

Poor defending from both Kakay, who didn’t stay with his man after a half-clearance, and Rob Dickie, who appeared unaware of the danger, allowed Szmodics to race onto a prodded ball into the box unchallenged before sliding it under Dieng to restore Rovers’ lead in stoppage time.

Gallagher doubled the deficit on the hour, taking his tally for the season to five, as he slid in at the back post to convert a cross from Joe Rankin-Costello. The right-back looked to be trapped in by two R’s defenders on the sideline but a brilliant turn allowed him to tear along the byline and tee up the striker.

The home fans’ frustration grew further as loose passes and heavy touches meant their side didn’t lay a glove on the visitors in the final half-hour – bar a weak header from substitute Albert Adomah.

It may be a new era at Loftus Road but the same old problems were all too present and with the gap over the bottom three is eight points, the size of the task facing Ainsworth is all too clear. Rovers, meanwhile, continue to make ground in a tight play-off race.

FULL: QPR 1-3 BLACKBURN ROVERS