QPR 1-3 Barnsley: FLW reports as Tykes strengthen play-off challenge with sixth straight win

Goals from Daryl Dike, Alex Mowatt and Carlton Morris earned Barnsley a 3-1 victory away at QPR on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops had two good early chances go begging via Charlie Austin and then Lyndon Dykes.

First, a lovely, looped pass from midfield evaded the Barnsley defence to find the onrushing Austin on the right of the box. He hit a crashing half-volley goal-wards but could only skim the crossbar as the ball careered behind the goal.

Minutes later, it was Todd Kane to this time provide a great pass as his low ball from the right found Dykes but the Scottish international squirmed the ball wide as Tykes stopper Brad Collins closed him down.

Certainly, after squandering a golden chance at Birmingham to kill the game came back to bite them on Saturday, the Hoops needed to avoid similar happening here, but it was ultimately a lesson they’d again learn the hard way this evening.

Indeed, a good response from the Tykes after early R’s pressure eventually told as Daryl Dike nodded them in front.

Romal Palmer had seen his effort blocked by Seny Dieng in the centre of the QPR goal and the resulting corner, delivered at the near post by Alex Mowatt, was converted by the deftest of flicks by the American international.

It was QPR, then, who now needed to respond and that they did soon after. A well-struck Yoann Barbet volley on the left of the box was too hot for Collins to handle and he spilled into the path of perhaps the least ideal man possible; Charlie Austin. The forward couldn’t miss and, indeed, didn’t.

Parity, though, did not last long with Alex Mowatt underlining his individual Premier League credentials, let alone his team’s. A free-kick from the edge of the box usually spells danger with him around and so it proved once again, as he curled a classy left-footed effort into the top right corner.

Indeed, there was little a goalkeeper of Seny Dieng’s quality could do with it, and the Tykes would head into the break in front, with an Austin volley deflected over and another Palmer effort driven just wide as the final big chances of the first 45.

The hope for the second half, naturally for the neutral, would have been for more of the same but that was perhaps at risk with Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael opting to completely change his front three.

The decision paid off quickly, however, with one of the half-time arrivals managing to put the Tykes in command.

Mowatt, integral again, set Carlton Morris away down the right-hand side and he wasn’t going to be caught. Striding into the box confidently, he coolly nutmegged Dieng with his low finish to extend the away side’s lead.

Indeed, that was always likely to kill the game and so it did. The frantic nature of the first-half with chances galore was replaced by something a little more measured, with Barnsley able to keep QPR at arm’s length.

A few chances came at either end with Victor Adeboyejo firing wide after getting on to Michal Helik’s header whilst another Austin volley this time crashed into a body of defenders before late Collins blocks denied QPR twice and that largely was that.

For QPR, a second defeat in two and an obvious need to get back on a similar winning run of weeks prior whilst, for the Tykes, their play-off challenge just keeps rolling on.

That’s six wins in six for the men from Oakwell now and they won’t be wanting that to halt any time soon.