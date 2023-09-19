Highlights Lyndon Dykes' stoppage-time header denied Swansea City their first Championship win of the season and earned QPR a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road.

QPR had been on top for much of the game but struggled to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances until Dykes' late goal.

The result puts pressure on Swansea manager Michael Duff, who remains winless in the league, while QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth will hope the late rally can provide momentum after the international break.

Lyndon Dykes' stoppage-time header earned QPR a 1-1 draw against Swansea City at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening and denied Michael Duff his first Championship win.

It looked as though Josh Ginnelly's lucky first half goal was set to earn the Swans all three points for the first time in 2023/24 but substitute Dykes had other plans as his flying header diverted a deep Ilias Chair cross past Carl Rushworth to level the game.

It was nothing that the hosts didn't deserve as they'd been on top for long periods but had struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances until the dying embers of the game when Dykes' goal robbed Duff of a win that would have relieved the pressure mounting on him.

QPR 1-1 Swansea City

Ainsworth has made it clear he wants to make Loftus Road a place that visiting teams fear and he clearly recognised an opportunity to take advantage of a Swansea team low on confidence and without a Championship win all season - bringing Chris Willock in for the suspended Jack Colback.

And the R's would need the extra attacking threat as they found themselves behind inside 10 minutes courtesy of Ginnelly's second goal for the Swans. The summer signing was in the right place at the right time as Asmir Begovic parried a probing Jamal Lowe cross into him, with the rebound ending up in the back of the hosts' net. An unfortunate one of the R's but the visitors' rewarded for putting the ball in a dangerous area.

The opener certainly didn't dampen what had been a bright start and the Hoops were soon on the front foot again pressing for a response. Paul Smyth looked the most likely to create it from the right flank, with debutant Bashir Humphreys struggling to keep a lid on him, and were it not for Ben Cabango's clearance he would've laid one on a plate for Sinclair Armstrong just after the 20-minute mark.

Armstrong squandered a great opportunity moments later. He found himself in acres of space inside the Swansea box having been played onside by Humphreys but spooned his effort over the top.

The Swans were under the pump as we passed the half hour, with their forays into R's territory rare and fairly uneventful until Begovic was called into action 10 minutes before the break - producing a reaction save to deny Lowe from close range after a slick passing move.

The experienced keeper had been the busier of the two at the break with Ainsworth's side unable to test Rushworth despite all their first half positivity.

It took no time at all for Smyth to trouble the Swans again in the opening exchanges of the second period - bursting past two defenders before picking out Ilias Chair, who headed over the top.

With the R's still searching for a leveller at the hour mark, Ainsworth threw on Dykes in place of Armstrong. Duff, too had been forced to change his frontman after seeing Liam Cullen limp off minutes earlier, with Jerry Yates on in his place.

Dykes nearly made an instant impact but couldn't quite connect with Sam Field's cross, which flashed across the six-yard box before being hiked away.

With the towering forward on, it was no surprise to see the Hoops look to test Swansea aerially but the impressive Rushworth marshalled his box well and ensured anything in his vicinty was gobbled up.

Spaces were opening up as the R's pushed hard for parity and Yates was offered the chance to capitalise with 13 minutes remaining but slammed an edge of the box strike right at Begovic after a quick breakaway.

As tired legs and desperation started to set in both Matt Grimes and Chair sent long-range strikes over the bar at either end.

The introduction of youngster Rayan Kolli in place of Smyth was Ainsworth's final throw of the dice but it was another substitute that would prove decisive in the six minutes of stoppage time.

With time running out and hope wearing thin in W12, Chair - who came to life in the closing stages - whipped a deep cross into the box, which a flying Dykes diverted into the back of the net to send the home fans wild.

Swansea substitute Ollie Cooper saw red for a second booking deep into stoppage time to ensure a bitter end for Duff, who remains winless in the league and under pressure.

As for Ainsworth, he will hope this late rally can help the R's get going after the international break.

QPR player ratings

Asmir Begovic - 5

Osman Kakay - 6

Steve Cook - 7

Morgan Fox - 6

Paul Smyth - 9 (Rayan Kolli (86) - N/A)

Sam Field - 7

Andre Dozzell - 5

Kenneth Paal - 5

Chris Willock - 6 (Charlie Kelman (72) - 5)

Ilias Chair - 7

Sinclair Armstrong - 6 (Lyndon Dykes (61) - 8)

Unused subs: Joe Walsh, Jake Clarke-Salter, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Ziyad Larkeche, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Albert Adomah,​​​​​

Swansea City player ratings

Carl Rushworth - 7

Josh Key - 7 (Josh Tymon (33) - 5)

Ben Cabango - 6

Nathan Wood - 6

Bashir Humphreys - 4

Matt Grimes - 6

Jay Fulton - 6

Josh Ginnelly - 7 (Mykola Kuharevic (72) - 6)

Jamie Paterson - 6

Jamal Lowe - 7 (Ollie Cooper (72) - 4)

Liam Cullen - 5 (Jerry Yates (58) - 6)

Unused subs: Andy Fisher, Kristian Pedersen, Harry Darling, Charlie Patino, Harrison Ashby

QPR v Swansea City: What was the attendance?

The attendance at Loftus Road for QPR v Swansea City was 13,367.

740 of those were away fans.

Gareth Ainsworth post-match reaction

"The Swansea goal is handball," a frustrated Ainsworth told FLW after the game. " A blatant handball if you watch the replays. Hands out, it hits his hand and goes in - the referee has missed it. The assessor has just said to me it is but we couldn't really see it without VAR. His hands out, the rub of the green is going against us at the moment because we deserved a lot more out of that game tonight.

"I will put something extra there though - we must hit the target more, we must test the opposition keeper more. We're creating too many chances now and we need to do that. Lyndon's fantastic header there was that moment of brilliance in a game where we should really be scoring more goals I think."

He added: "We're creating plenty of chances, we've just got to finish them off now because we're playing a style that the boys are really enjoying and we've got an identity about us. Again, at the end, at the final whistle you saw about seven or eight boys collapse on the floor. They've emptied the tank again for me, which is fantastic.

Michael Duff post-match reaction

On being robbed of a first Championship win as Swansea boss, Duff told FLW: "It's where we're at, at the minute. You think you've nearly done it, thought there were lots of positives with the performance. It is what it is."

"A 93rd-minute bullet header from, well nowhere. They had lots of pressure but I can't remember Carl [Rushworth] making a save of note. It is frustrating, for the players and for me, but there were positive signs from Saturday."

Asked for a message to those fans he yet to win over, Duff said: "My job is not to win the fans over. My job is to win games. If they've made their mind up, they've made their mind up."

"The Bristol City game wasn't good enough, there was no intensity. The Cardiff City game we've shown the players - the reason it looks like there is no identity is that we've done certain things in training and then on match day players do their own thing and they've been shown that."

"If you can guarantee that shape, togetherness and spirit then you can start working on other parts of the game but at the moment, it's half an hour there, an hour there, an hour against Preston and then we feel the pressure a bit.

"It's sticking to the process. I believe you build teams on foundations, on solid foundations, out of possession nonnegotiables and then you can build on the other stuff. I'm not naive enough to think...I haven't won a game yet, I understand that. If people have made their mind up, they've made their mind up, and if I don't win enough games I'll get the sack anyway but that's not just me that's anyone in football but there were lots of positives today.

"All I can ask is that the players give me everything and when the final whistle blew five or six of them dropping to the floor because they're giving absolutely everything, it's a star point for me."