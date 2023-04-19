Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Adam Idah early in each half meant the points were shared between QPR and Norwich City at Loftus Road.

Dykes linked up with Ilias Chair to open the scoring for the R's while Idah, a halftime substitute, levelled moments after the break.

Cardiff City's win away at Watford means Gareth Ainsworth's side sink one place closer to the drop zone and could slide into it completely if results elsewhere go against them. Norwich, meanwhile, close the gap on the top six to three points.

Both managers will have been hoping for a response after their respective defeats over the weekend and it was Ainsworth that got one inside the opening 10 minutes. The visitors paid the price for giving Chair too much space, allowing the R's playmaker to float a ball into Dykes on the edge of the six-yard box and the Scot chested it down before finishing coolly.

Buoyed by the opener and with the Loftus Road support roaring them on, the hosts pushed for a second and nearly got one midway through the first half when Jacob Sorensen turned a probing Kenneth Paal wide free-kick onto his own post.

The Canaries were starting to carry a threat as the break approached. A perfectly-timed sliding challenge from Sam Field denied Hernandez from a tight angle before substitute Sam McCallum - on for the injured Dimitrios Giannoulis - forced a save out of Seny Dieng, and then Josh Sargent flashed a shot across the face of goal.

The R's resolve lasted less than a minute after halftime, however, as Dieng could only parry Gabriel Sara's low strike and Idah was able to convert the rebound with what has to have been his first touch.

Ainsworth's side didn't let their heads drop, though, and held their own in a fast-paced second half. Clear-cut chances were hard to come by for either side but substitute Luke Amos nearly carved one out of his own - surging forward past multiple defenders before shoveling his effort over the bar.

At the other end, even the introduction of Championship goalmachine Teemu Pukki couldn't help Norwich, who finished the game the stronger side, land a killer blow - with the Finn's biggest contribution a cross that Idah volleyed wide.

Not the victory either side would have hoped for but a draw that keep the dreams of both alive.

FULL TIME: QPR 1-1 NORWICH CITY