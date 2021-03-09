QPR 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: FLW reports as Chair goal edges out Chairboys

Ilias Chair’s goal from point-blank range was enough to give Queens Park Rangers all three points against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, moving the Hoops up to 12th in the Championship table in the process.

The R’s came into this one on the back of a good 2-0 victory and Bristol City and Mark Warburton named an unchanged side from that game for this fixture in W12.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, meanwhile, made four changes from the defeat at Stoke City.

An even opening to this one yielded few chances of note until Admiral Muskwe’s clever backheel flick for the visitors flashed wide just before the 20-minute mark.

Stefan Johansen, meanwhile, had the first big chance for Rangers as his well-struck low drive forced a good parry from Chairboys ‘keeper David Stockdale.

QPR boss Warburton has tweaked his system further of late with wing-backs still being used but Ilias Chair and Chris Willock tasked with supporting Charlie Austin up front in the goal-scoring stakes – with the two combining for the sole goal of the game here.

On the right hand side, Willock cleverly rolled marker Curtis Thompson and advanced into the box. He rolled the ball under Stockdale in the Wycombe goal, too, but Chair was there on the line to claim the goal – that’s two in two for the no.10 now.

Wycombe, meanwhile, saw their best chance of the half fall for Anis Mehmeti on the right-hand side of the box as his stinging drive could only be palmed away by QPR stopper Seny Dieng before Sam Field just about bundled it clear for a corner.

The second half, meawhile, was a pretty quiet affair.

Again, Mehmeti had a couple of chances for the Chairboys with both blocked whilst QPR were turned away twice by the woodwork. Ilias Chair struck it first after a surging Rob Dickie played him in down the right whilst Willock was again denied a goal as he sought to sweep home Lee Wallace’s centre from the left.

A good night for the R’s as they made use of one of their games in hand, then, whilst it proved another frustrating night for the Chairboys who remain 24th in the league table.