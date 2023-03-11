QPR 1-0 Watford: FLW report as Iroegbunam ends 84-day wait for a win in Wilder’s first game

QPR ended their 84-day wait for a victory by beating Watford 1-0 at Loftus Road in the opening game of Chris Wilder’s Hornets tenure.

Wilder replaced Slaven Bilic in the week but tasted defeat as Tim Iroegbunam’s solo goal inside the opening 20 minutes delivered the first R’s win since the 17th of December and the first under Gareth Ainsworth – ending a run of 13 games without a victory.

Ainsworth shifted to a back three in a bid to bolster the R’s leaky defence, which conceded six goals in his first two games, and match up Watford while the returning Lyndon Dykes started up top with Chris Martin.

It proved a clever plan – restricting a dangerous Hornets side to few chances in the first half hour and creating space in forward areas, which Iroegbunam took advantage of after 17 minutes.

The Aston Villa loanee drove forward from deep and after seeing a ball through to Jamal Lowe blocked, reacted fastest to collect the rebound and dart into the box before finishing coolly into the bottom corner.

Two dangerously placed free-kicks were Watford’s only chances of note before the break and in truth, it was the hosts that looked the more likely to get the second goal with some last-ditch defending needed to keep the deficit at just one goal.

Wilder will have had some firm words for his players at halftime and they looked more threatening in the second period. As the hosts faded, Watford assumed control of the game and they had a chance to level in the 70th minute. A deep cross found Imran Louza at the back post but he aimed his header back across goal rather than at the target and the R’s were able to clear.

The Hornets kept pushing but despite seven added minutes were unable to break the resolve of their hosts, who survived two late penalty appeals to secure a long-awaited three points.

Their reward is a 10-point cushion over the bottom three while Watford drift six points from the top six.

FULL TIME: QPR 1-0 WATFORD