QPR's nightmare at Loftus Road continued on Saturday as Blackburn Rovers ended their four-game slump with a 4-0 Championship victory that piles more pressure on Gareth Ainsworth.

A four-minute double from Tyrhys Dolan and Arnor Sigurdsson allowed Rovers to take control in the first half while Sigurdsson completed his brace after the break and Sammie Szmodics joined the party as the R's capitulated.

The defeat means that by the next time the Hoops play in W12, they'll have won just one home game in 12 months while Ainsworth is now the first manager to go 11 home games without a win in the West London club's history.

Blackburn rise to 17th while the hosts remain in the bottom three with just two wins and eight points in their first 11 games.

Rovers, Ainsworth's boyhood club, were the opponent in his first game as R's boss nearly eight months ago and you wonder whether, with the international break coming up, they could be his last.

QPR 0-4 Blackburn Rovers

It was nearly the perfect start for the hosts as Sinclair Armstrong forced Leopold Wahlstedt into a near-post save in the first minute having shown a clever turn and plenty of strength to hold off Hayden Carter and drive into the Rovers' box.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent early on but Blackburn took control through a four-minute double, with Dilan Markanday pulling the strings for Tomasson's side.

In the 19th minute, the former Tottenham player fed Joe Rankin-Costello, who drove along the bi-line and pulled the ball back for Dolan to direct a first-time effort across Asmir Begovic and into the far corner.

Four minutes later, he picked out Szmodics as he dashed into the box. Szmodics dug out a clever cross for the arriving Sigurdsson to poke through Begovic's legs to double the lead and draw a chorus of boos from the Loftus Road support.

Ainsworth's side responded strongly with Dozzell's half-volley forcing a strong one-handed save out of the Rovers keeper and then Lyndon Dykes heading wide from close range but their defensive frailties, made worse by the absence of Sam Field, continued to cause them problems.

Indeed, were it not for Jake Clarke-Salter's last-ditch clearance and a fingertip save from Begovic to deny James Hill they could've found themselves three down at the break.

Armstrong looked the only likely source of a response for the R's in the second half while Blackburn continued to threaten down the other end and had their third just before the hour. Sigurdsson was allowed far too much space after receiving the ball inside the hosts' box - drifting centrally before whipping a finish into the bottom corner.

Substitute Andy Moran should have added a fourth moments later when a quick break saw Szmodics' effort saved into his path but the Brighton loanee scuffed his first-time shot wide of an open goal.

Within moments it was four, however, as R's capitulation continued. Szmodics collected a misplaced pass from Ziyad Larkeche and calmly slid the ball past the outrushing Begovic to take his tally for the season to seven.

The introductions of a host of attacking substitutes, including Paul Smyth and youngster Rayan Kolli, came in the hope of changing the tide as we entered the final stages. Kolli looked bright and was denied a first professional goal by Dominic Hyam's goal line block, but it was far too little, far too late.

A much-deserved return to winning ways for Blackburn in a 4-0 thrashing that may prove to be the final nail in Ainsworth's coffin at QPR.

QPR player ratings

Asmir Begovic - 5

Ziyad Larkeche - 3 (Osman Kakay (74) - 4)

Jake Clarke-Salter - 5

Jimmy Dunne - 4

Kenneth Paal - 4

Jack Colback - 4 (Paul Smyth (71) - 5)

Andre Dozzell - 5

Stephen Duke-McKenna - 4 (Elijah Dixon-Bonner (79) - 5)

Ilias Chair - 5

Sinclair Armstrong - 7 (Rayan Kolli (79) - 7)

Lyndon Dykes - 5

Unused subs: Jordan Archer, Chris Willock, Reggie Cannon, Charlie Kelman, Albert Adomah

Blackburn Rovers player ratings

Leopold Wahlstedt - 7

James Hill - 6

Hayden Carter - 5

Dominic Hyam - 6

Harry Pickering - 6

Sondre Tronstad - 6 (Lewis Travis (61) - 6)

Joe Rankin-Costello - 7

Sammie Szmodics - 8 (Zak Gilsenan (89) - N/A)

Dilan Markanday - 8 (Callum Brittain (45) - 6)

Arnor Sigurdsson - 8 (Andy Moran (61) - 6)

Tyrhys Dolan - 7 (Niall Ennis (76) - 6)

Unused substitutes: Joe Hilton, Scott Wharton, Jake Garrett, Semir Telalovic

QPR v Blackburn: What is the attendance?

The attendance at Loftus Road for QPR v Blackburn Rovers was 15,376.

That included 1,293 away fans.

Gareth Ainsworth post-match reaction

"Not good enough," a dejected Ainsworth told FLW after the game. "Not good enough from QPR today. I apologise to the fans. The players have given their all but it's not good enough. I've got to make that all better, I've got to make my all better if that's the problem. We've got to find a way to start winning games because that was not good enough."

He said: "I think we out shot them but those moments in both boxes are crucial and we're not scoring goals. They're taking their chances. We huffed and we puffed but we didn't look like we were going to get anything out of today."

Ainsworth added: "Not good enough and I know it. I'm not banging my head against a brick wall here thinking that was an acceptable performance. Something needs to change. I changed formation today to try and combat Blackburn overrunning midfield but they still got the better of us in midfield. If that's the boys' best, I've got to make that better."

Asked whether he was confident he still had the backing of the QPR chiefs and players, he said: "Listen, I haven't been told that nobody's backing me, players or board, so I'll carry on the way I'm going. Like I say, I'm a fighter. I don't fear anything because I can look in the mirror and know I gave my best every time I walked into the training ground, picked a team, or managed a game. I gave my best, if that's not good enough then I'll be told but at the moment I intend to go away to make myself and these players better, that's the way forwad.

Jon Dahl Tomasson post-match reaction

Having ended a four-game losing run, Tomasson was understandably delighted with his side.

"We are thrilled with the result and the performance," he told FLW. "Going away in the Championship and winning is not easy. I think the boys did a brilliant job.

"We probably didn't play our best game, if you look at last week's, but we scored, we scored goals, and we kept QPR away from big chances. They had a couple of crosses in the first half and some shots from distance. We were solid, which is important to get a clean sheet as well and we scored four great goals."

"Yeah," he replied when asked whether that result had been coming. "I'm not getting confused in that way, I'm just sticking to the plan and the progress in this young team and the development. If you look at all four games we lost, we could've won those games as well. We played great football."