QPR 0-2 Fulham: FLW report as Mitrovic helps Whites continue West London derby dominance

Aleksandar Mitrovic proved the difference-maker once again as Fulham’s fifth consecutive West London derby victory over QPR helped them tighten their grip on the Championship title.

The Serbian continued his record-breaking season by taking his tally for 2021/22 to 37 goals with a brace as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

While the Whites remain eight points clear at the top, a fifth defeat in six games for Mark Warburton’s side leaves them three points outside the play-off places.

The West London derby started at a frantic pace and with plenty of bite. Mitrovic and George Thomas put strikes narrowly wide inside the opening 10 minutes but the R’s could not keep the Serbian off the scoresheet for long.

In the 14th minute, a slick bit of passing play saw Fabio Carvalho burst to the right byline and slide a low cross for Mitrovic to convert inside the six-yard box – cue celebrations from the away fans and even a flare for good measure.

The smoke had barely cleared when a shot whistled just past Marek Rodak’s lefthand post as the hosts searched for a response.

But Carvalho would come even closer to adding the game’s second goal in the 26th minute when his deflected shot looped over Keiren Westwood and onto the inside of the post before bouncing across the face of the goal and being shoveled away by Yoann Barbet.

Up the other end, Rodak had made a far from convincing start in the Fulham goal and nearly handed Lyndon Dykes a chance to equalise around the halfhour mark when he spilled Dion Sanderon’s long-range shot but the Slovakian shot-stopper gathered the ball just in time.

Westwood was only drafted in due to injuries to no fewer than four QPR goalkeepers but he produced a massive save seven minutes before the break to deny Bobby De Cordova Reid and keep the deficit at just one goal.

That moment seemed to galvanise the home support as Warburton’s side tore forward looking for an equaliser in the dying moments of the half.

The chance fell to Thomas deep into added time as Lyndon Dykes flicked the ball over the top to him using his thigh but though the attacking midfielder caught his volley well, it was straight at Rodak.

Referee Gavin Ward had a big decision to make just minutes into the second half when Tom Cairney burst through on goal and went down under a challenge from Sanderson but he adjudged the defender to have got the ball.

Not long after and with tempers beginning to flare, Ward showed Lee Wallace the game’s first yellow card for dissent.

The home side’s frustration was clear to see – both at the referee and themselves – but they continued to struggle to keep up with their west London rivals, who went close from consecutive corners just after 60 minutes. It took a fingertip Westwood save and then a goalline clearance from Barbet to keep the score 1-0.

A few minutes later the Frenchman was at the centre of the drama again when Harry Wilson went down in the box under his pressure but the appeals for a penalty were correctly waved away.

The visitors would eventually get their spot-kick and doubled their lead with 12 minutes to go. Neco Williams’ cross struck the elbow of Wallace and Mitrovic stepped up to calmly slot the subsequent penalty into the bottom corner.

It went from bad to worse for the R’s in added time as assistant coach John Eustace was sent off for his part in an altercation on the sidelines.

“The Whites Are Going Up” rung out from the away end in the closing stages of the game and it’s hard to disagree with them as Marco Silva’s side are now 14 points above third with two games in hand over Huddersfield Town.

The same optimism is not shared by their west London rivals, however, who now have seven games left to battle back into the play-off places.

FULL TIME: QPR 0-2 Fulham