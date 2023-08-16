Substitute Jonathan Rowe's 98th-minute header has booked Norwich City's place in the second round of the Carabao Cup after they beat QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road on Wednesday evening.

The R's first home game of the season was far from a classic, with both teams looking disjointed as a result of the number of changes made by their managers with the Championship clearly the priority, but the quality of David Wagner's bench proved the difference as Rowe nodded in debutant Kellen Fisher's well-weighted cross.

Lyndon Dykes and substitute Ashley Barnes had chances to win it for their respective sides in the second half but neither were able to find the net from close range and it looked as though we were heading for penalties.

Fisher and Rowe had other ideas to win it deep into the eight minutes added on and line up a second round tie with Bristol City at the end of the month.

QPR v Norwich City

Both managers opted to ring the changes for the midweek tie and it showed in a rather uneventful first 45.

Kenny McLean produced an acrobatic effort at a corner early on but the first real chance fell to Elijah Dixon-Bonner on the half hour. Taylor Richards won the ball high up and saw a long-range effort blocked, with Dixon-Bonner reaching the looping rebound first but putting his volley wide of the far post.

An injury to Tony Springett, caused by a heavy challenge from Sam Field, which saw the R's captain booked, meant Wagner was forced to withdraw him after 31 minutes and introduce Onel Hernandez.

The substitute very nearly made a quick impact when, just two minutes after his arrival, he met Przemyslaw Placheta's cross but his tame effort was easily collected by Jordan Archer.

That proved to be Archer's last contribution of note as he was replaced by Joe Walsh at the break, with Norwich bringing on Gabriel Sara in place of McLean as they looked for more midfield spark.

The hosts will have been the happier of the two sides at the half, having limited the Canaries with their pressing and pieced together some nice passing moves, and they nearly landed the first blow four minutes after the restart.

Dixon-Bonner headed Albert Adomah's looping cross back across goal and into the path of Dykes but the Scot couldn't sort his feet out in time to convert from close range.

Both managers turned to their benches again as they sought a winner. Ainsworth threw on young duo Alex Aoraha and Rayan Kolli, in place of Andre Dozzell and a limping Dykes, while Wagner replaced Liam Gibbs, Adam Idah, and Hernandez, who was clutching his wrist, with Josh Sargent, Ashley Barnes, and Rowe.

The new arrivals, and there were more as the final whistle neared, could not bring a goal though Barnes came the closest inside the final 10 minutes - heading wide from close range after being picked out by a corner to the back post before firing over the top from a pullback moments later.

In the end it was another substitute, Rowe, who had the final say in the final minutes of the eight added on. Norwich piled on the pressure in stoppage time, with Walsh denying Sara and Placheta firing wide before Fisher's brilliant cross picked out Rowe for his third goal in three games in 2023/24.

For Canaries, a trip to the Robins now awaits in the next round.

QPR player ratings

Jordan Archer - 6 (Joe Walsh (45’) - 7); Osman Kakay - 7 (Morgan Fox (77’) - 6), Sam Field - 7, Joe Gubbins - 6; Albert Adomah - 6 (Aaron Drewe (83’) - 6), Andre Dozzell - 6 (Alex Aoraha (62’) - 6), Elijah Dixon-Bonner - 7, Taylor Richards - 7, Stephen Duke-McKenna - 7, Ziyad Larkeche - 7 (Kenneth Paal (77’); Lyndon Dykes - 6 (Rayan Kolli (63’) - 6)

Unused subs: Trent Randall, Rafferty Pedder, Steven Bala

Norwich City player ratings

Angus Gunn - 6; Kellen Fisher - 7, Shane Duffy - 6, Andrew Omabamidele - 5, Przemyslaw Placheta - 7; Liam Gibbs - 7 (Jonathan Rowe (67’) - 7), Kenny McLean - 6 (Gabriel Sara (45’) - 6); Tony Springett - 6 (Onel Hernandez (32’) - 6 (Ashley Barnes (67’) - 5)), Marcelino Nunez - 5, Christian Fassnacht - 5 (Sam McCallum (77’) - 6); Adam Idah - 5 (Josh Sargent (67’) - 6)

Unused subs: Jon McCracken, Ben Gibson, Jaden Warner

Having seen a much-changed side full of academy talent push Norwich all the way, Ainsworth made his pride no secret after the game.

He told FLW: "I got what I needed tonight and that was seeing the commitment and the standard of the players that haven't been playing. I think six academy players on the pitch, two debutants, three if you're including Joe Walsh, and they're playing against players that have probably earned and been sold for millions of pounds.

"I'm really, really proud of the boys tonight. I'm gutted to have lost at the last second don't get me wrong and if I could put that cross in again, I'd be up there defending it if I could but they didn't deserve that. There were chances at both ends.

"I thought we had probably the best chance of the game, we just didn't capitalise on that, and it was cruel for the boys but it's a big lesson for some our young boys.

"The future looks quite rosy here and we've got something to grab hold of. I told the boys to set the standards and give everything, just like they did on Saturday, and you can't ask any more as a manager.

"Gutted but very proud. I can't wait for Saturday now."

Wagner felt that his side showed their fitness by grabbing another late goal but claimed his side deserved to book their place in the next round.

"Deserved win I think," he said. "Second half we were the better team, the team which really chased for the win.

"We looked super fit, which is not a surprise to me but is nice to see again and again and again. Obviously, it was not a top performance, I think the performance was ok, but I think the longer the game went on we created our opportunities without being super clear and clinical in the final third. We were a little bit sloppy in our last pass, which was a little bit annoying because I think we were able to create a lot of better opportunities like we've done.

"We've seen we've got a lot of work to do, no surprise as well, I think after conceding four three days ago, to have a clean sheet today is good. To again see that it makes sense to chase everything to the final minute and to do so, to get our reward for the lads is just great and obviously it was exciting and emotional to win in the final second."

On the match-winner, Rowe, he said: "It's great that he scores goals at the minute, it's great to have him in the squad, it's great for him individually like as the team after a difficult last season if you work hard you will get your reward. This is what Jonny got as well."

QPR v Norwich City: What was the attendance?

The attendance for the first round Carabao Cup tie was 7,813, which included 1,500 travelling Norwich supporters.

Who do QPR play next?

The R's are back at Loftus Road on Saturday 19th August as they host early leaders Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Who do Norwich City play next?

Norwich are due to face fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall at Carrow Road on Sunday 20th August in the Championship.

Their next Carabao Cup game will come on Tuesday 29th August, when they face Bristol City away at Ashton Gate in the second round.