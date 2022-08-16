QPR 0-1 Blackpool: FLW report as Josh Bowler ends 50-year wait for Loftus Road win

Blackpool secured their first win at Loftus Road since 1972 thanks to Josh Bowler’s strike as the Seasiders beat QPR 1-0 in the nation’s capital.

Lyndon Dykes missed a string of chances before Bowler bagged the decisive goal in first-half stoppage-time and try as they might after the break, Mick Beale’s side could not find a response.

Blackpool’s talismanic winger made up for his wasted chances against Swansea City on the weekend to help his team claim a first win in W12 for 50 years while the R’s were unable to repeat Saturday’s late heroics against Sunderland despite 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong’s impressive cameo.

Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts and on-loan Manchester United defender Ethan Laird were both given their first starts by Beale and we saw in the opening exchanges just what we can expect from them in an R’s shirt.

Two minutes in, Roberts stung the palms of Blackpool keeper Daniel Grimshaw with a fearsome low strike and then Laird capitalised on some defensive indecision to surge into the box along the byline but his cross didn’t find a teammate.

It was far from one-way traffic, however, and though Bowler proved a constant nuisance for the defence, it was Jerry Yates that went closest as his shot came off the outside of the post in the 12th minute.

A quiet 10 minutes followed for the R’s as they struggled to impose themselves but it was the home side that had the next attempt on goal. Laird raced through down the right again and cut the ball back to Dykes, whose scuffed shot was well stopped by Grimshaw.

Better chances would come for the Scot before the break but again he failed to capitalise – he couldn’t get his head on Ilias Chair’s probing free-kick as we entered the final 15 minutes of the half and then wasted a 2-on-1 moments later.

Those squandered opportunities were made to look even more important when Bowler fired the Seasiders into the lead in first-half stoppage time. The 23-year-old collected the ball on the right flank following a quick break and saw his first attempt blocked before hammering his second into the top corner.

Callum Connolly went within inches of doubling the lead just before the halftime whistle as he sent a low strike just wide of the lefthand post from a well-worked set-piece routine.

As the R’s searched for an equaliser after the break, it was Chair and Roberts that looked the most likely sources.

The Leeds loanee was not afraid to let fly from range while the Hoops number 10 buzzed around and whipped some dangerous balls into the box.

The first big chance of the second half came at the other end, however, with Bowler cutting inside and unleashing a curled effort that forced a diving save out of Seny Dieng.

Beale turned to Armstrong as we neared the final 20 minutes and the teenager’s presence alongside Dykes up top did help them to look more threatening.

He was seconds too late to convert Laird’s low ball across the six-yard box in the 76th minute, with Marvin Ekpiteta there first to clear, but went even closer with nine left of the 90 as he forced a fantastic near-post save out of Grimshaw.

The R’s boss threw caution to the wind via the introductions of Olamide Shodipo and Albert Adomah but Michael Appleton’s side were resolute as they looked to secure a first win at Loftus Road in 50 years.

Both Yates and Theo Corbeanu missed chances as gaps appeared at the back with the hosts pouring forward but those would not prove costly and, much to the joy of the 500-plus travelling Blackpool fans, the final whistle arrived soon after.

A first away win for them under Appleton and the end of half a century of disappointment for them in this part of west London.

FULL TIME: QPR 0-1 Blackpool