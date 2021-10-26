QPR 0-0 Sunderland: FLW reports as Black Cats reach last eight via spot kicks

Sunderland earned their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final with a penalty shoot-out win against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening – after Mark Warburton’s side had a goal controversially ruled out.

The hosts didn’t miss a single penalty when they beat Everton via a shoot-out in the last round of the competition but scored just one of their four in this shootout, with the Black Cats converting all three of theirs.

Substitute Charlie Austin thought he had won it for the R’s in the final 10 minutes but a controversial offside decision saw the goal cancelled out.

With the chance to end a 30-plus year wait for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Warburton did change things up but named a strong side for the midweek game – with the midfield three of Luke Amos, Ilias Chair, and Chris Willock epitomizing the attack-first philosophy that had helped the R’s reach this stage.

Johnson meanwhile made seven changes and it was one of those, goalkeeper Lee Burge, who provided the first quarter of an hour’s most important contribution when he denied Yoann Barbet from the edge of the box.

Sunderland had been the side on top in a frenzied first 15 minutes, with both Leon Dajaku and Dan Neil testing Seny Dieng and the former sending a dangerous ball all the way across the six-yard box, but would’ve gone behind had the Burge, who has mostly played second fiddle to Thorben Hoffmann since his arrival, not shown excellent reflexes to fly down and stop Barbet’s effort from sneaking inside the post.

Stoked on by a fantastic atmosphere and with a quarter-final place on the line, neither side could be said to be lacking in determination in the opening exchanges and that was illustrated by a number of heavy challenges as the half wore on – one of which resulted in Denver Hume limping off to be replaced by Dennis Cirkin after 24 minutes.

The two sides tussled for ascendancy as we neared the end of the first half and seven minutes before the break, the R’s had two chances in a matter of seconds to land the first blow.

Andre Gray was inches away from connecting with a floated cross and then the ball was recycled to Chair, who slid an effort wide of the righthand post.

The half ended in the same sort of frenzy as it had started but this time it was the hosts knocking on the door.

West Ham United loanee Frederik Alves nearly put the ball in his own net with a sliced clearance of Osman Kakay’s cross while moments later Burge was forced into action again to deny Andre Gray from close range.

It was the Black Cats that started the second period on top, now attacking the away end packed full of 2,371 away fans that were making themselves heard, but they were unable to turn that into any chances of note and Warburton’s side soon wrestled back some control.

Both managers made changes as we passed the hour mark, the R’s boss turning to Austin and Johnson opting to throw Aiden O’Brien and Aiden McGeady on as he shifted from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1.

Austin was close to making a near-instant impact when he met Kakay’s curling cross with a ferocious volley that dipped over the top while moments later McGeady and O’Brien were inches away from linking up to provide the Black Cats with an opener.

With 10 minutes to go, the R’s had the ball in the net but it was ruled out by what looked like a poor offside decision.

Some clever footwork and a curling effort from de Wijs forced Burge into a fingertip save but he parried the ball into substitute Albert Adomah’s path and his volley was deflected into Austin and into the net.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium went crazy but the assistant’s flag soon brought an end to their celebrations.

In added time, the visitors nearly snatched a winner when McGeady was put through on the left on a quick breakaway but Dieng got a strong left-hand down low to keep his effort out and send the game to a shoot-out.

Austin saw the first penalty of the shoot-out saved by Burge and the R’s were never able to recover with both Chair and Barbet putting theirs wide of the target to put Sunderland through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since they made the final in 2013/14.

FULL TIME: QPR 0 (1) – (4) 0 Sunderland