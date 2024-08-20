This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

News that Norwich City winger Abu Kamara has handed in a transfer request has sparked confusion among some Canaries supporters.

The report that Kamara was seeking a move away from the Canaries first came from BBC Sport, who also revealed that the club are close to agreeing a deal that would see Jonathan Rowe leave for French side Marseille - although their Ligue 1 rivals Stade Rennais have now entered the race, according to Alan Nixon.

Those two departures would spell a significant weakening of the Canaries in wide areas at this relatively late stage in the transfer window, although the Pink Un claim that City have no intention of losing Kamara.

Abu Kamara told to focus on Norwich City future rather than an escape route

The update on Kamara's future has surprised FLW's Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes, who feels that the young attacker is passing up on the potential of earning himself a regular place in the team.

Speaking to Football League World, Zeke said: “I don’t know how to feel about Kamara handing in his transfer request, because obviously this is quite soon after Rowe has decided not to join the squad, and I wonder whether that’s rubbed off on Kamara a little bit.

“I think it’s a bit odd, because if it’s because he’s not played very much, it’s literally just been two matches - he's still come off the bench.

“The only position that’s actually nailed on is left wing. He’s got an opportunity to make that right-wing position his own, and I’m not sure why he’s deciding to give up that opportunity unless he’s been told that he’s not really going to play, but I don’t see why that is.

“So, yeah, I find it a bit odd. Especially if he’s just going to go back to Portsmouth.

“But, if he doesn’t want to be around, then let him go, I guess, depending on the offer.

“But, yeah, it’s just a bit odd and I’m not really sure why he’s wanting to hand in his transfer request.”

Abu Kamara potentially seeking key man status after Portsmouth exploits

Kamara's loan spell at Portsmouth last year was an undoubted success, notching eight goals and 10 assists in 46 league appearances, 37 of which were from the start, so it came as no shock that John Mousinho wanted him on a permanent deal.

Having been relied on and treated as a senior player in the League One title-winning season at Fratton Park, it appears clear that Kamara wants more of the same and feels he can get it; elsewhere if it is not to be at Norwich.

He has appeared in just 15 minutes of Championship action in the Canaries' first two games and played the full 90 of their Carabao Cup tie against Stevenage - the type of fixture that would commonly be used to have a look at some of the younger members of the squad or rotate and give squad players some minutes.

It seems possible that Kamara has taken this as an early signal of where he ranks in the manager's mind and wants to take his chances elsewhere where he still can.

That could prove a risk for the 21-year-old, who is as yet relatively untested at Championship level despite a strong showing in the third tier last year.

Having progressed at Portsmouth last year, Kamara may think his seniority in the Norwich squad represents a step back, and he may well be justified in that thinking, considering that he would likely go to now-fellow Championship side Pompey and regain his elevated status.

Abu Kamara's 2023-24 Portsmouth League One Stats, - As Per WhoScored.com Starts (Sub) 37 (9) Goals 8 Assists 10 Key passes per 90 0.9 Dribbles per 90 1.2 Pass success rate 70.1%

Portsmouth are not the only suitors, with Hull City also believed to hold an interest, who have a strong recent track record with progressing young players.

Whichever route Kamara chooses, if a deal can be reached, it seems likely that playing time and where he is likely to rank within the squad hierarchy will be key.

It represents a slight risk on the player's side, especially if a deal can't be reached, but it is clear he backs himself to kick on at a faster pace than Norwich appear ready to allow.

While we don't know what has gone on behind the scenes with this scenario, it appears likely at least one of the parties involved could wind up regretting the move. It remains to be seen who comes out on top of this saga if a switch is agreed.