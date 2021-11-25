‘Puts things into perspective’, ‘We are all behind you’ – Many Wigan fans react to Charlie Wyke update

There has been a huge scare for Wigan Athletic today as star striker Charlie Wyke has been hospitalised.

The Latics have today confirmed that the 28-year-old collapsed in training on Monday in the lead-up to the club’s match with Cambridge United in which he was a notable absentee.

Wyke has been in hospital ever since but he remains in a stable condition and is able to communicate with his family and hospital staff, Wigan have also revealed.

Quiz: Have Wigan Athletic ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium? Yes No

The striker made the move to the DW Stadium from fellow League One side Sunderland in the summer, turning down a host of other clubs to join Leam Richardson’s side after scoring 26 league goals last season.

His record stands at five goals in 15 appearances for the north west side in this campaign but it is unknown as to how long it will take Wyke to recover from this shock setback.

Wigan chief Mal Brannigan has praised the NHS in the aftermath of Wyke’s collapse and the fans have rallied around to offer their support to their number nine.

Horrendous news, the whole of Wigan is with you Wykey 💙 — Harry Robinson (@RobboHarry) November 25, 2021

All that matters is Charlie's health 💙 — Terry Thomas (@terrythomas1) November 25, 2021

Hope the big man gets well soon his health more important than football 💙💙 — Statto (@HarryBridges94) November 25, 2021

Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery, get well soon big man, this puts things into perspective 💙 — Barry Worthington (@WorthingtonBaz) November 25, 2021

Get well soon Charlie we are all behind you — 🇧🇭 Danielle 🇧🇭 (@DanielleWafc) November 25, 2021

Get over it soon Charlie, we're rooting for you! — Wigan Brasil (@LaticsBR) November 25, 2021

Absolutely horrible😩 Hopefully he can get the treatment necessary and be back on his feet asap. Get well soon Charlie💙 And obviously massive credit to the staff at the club @drjtobin for doing everything necessary!! #wafc https://t.co/bI4EJK21eI — Ella (@ella_jade_) November 25, 2021