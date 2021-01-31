‘Put your trust in the manager’ – These Sunderland fans react as transfer confirmed

Sunderland have completed the signing of Ross Stewart from Ross County, with the forward agreeing an initial two-and-a-half year contract at the Stadium of Light.

✍️ 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘁! The striker has penned an initial two-and-a-half-year deal @StadiumOfLight, with the club having an option for a further year.#WelcomeStewart — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 31, 2021

The 24-year-old is the Black Cats’ fourth signing of the transfer window, as Lee Johnson has already brought in Carl Winchester, Jake Vokins and Jordan Jones.

After those deal, a new striker had always been the priority, and Stewart’s arrival means they now have someone who can look to ease the pressure on Charlie Wyke when it comes to getting goals.

Whilst the attacker has had a tough campaign for the Scottish Premiership side this seeason, scoring just twice in 19 games, he was impressive last year, hitting seven in 21 games.

So, most Sunderland fans are pleased with his arrival, particularly as he is a player who is still young and ready to improve.

Here we look at some of the comments to the announcement from Twitter…

Cracking player, gone from the junior level to this 👏🏻 Sunderland being my English side so delighted he’s left county for here! Bully’s defenders up top, hold up play is sensational and never seen him lose a header. Confidence player so an early goal and he’ll go on a streak. 🦌 — Strubo (@Struaaan) January 31, 2021

Played out of position on the wing a fair bit, or so I understand.

Put your trust in the manager, and give the kid a chance🙏🏻 — Tim Birch (@TimBirch13) January 31, 2021

Get him up front asap — Barrie Waller (@barrie_waller) January 31, 2021

Welcome to the club, Ross 👍🏻🔴⚪ — Kieren Jennings (@KierenJennings) January 31, 2021

Welcome to Sunderland Ross. Need you to start firing with Big Charlie straight away if you can please 🔴⚪️ — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) January 31, 2021

As long as this lad puts the effort in and plays for the shirt I will be happy with the signing. — george t dean (@deangt) January 31, 2021

Bargain for Sunderland. Always good at Ross county — Jamie Mcgillivray (@JamieMcg17) January 31, 2021