Sky Bet League One

‘Put your trust in the manager’ – These Sunderland fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland have completed the signing of Ross Stewart from Ross County, with the forward agreeing an initial two-and-a-half year contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old is the Black Cats’ fourth signing of the transfer window, as Lee Johnson has already brought in Carl Winchester, Jake Vokins and Jordan Jones.

After those deal, a new striker had always been the priority, and Stewart’s arrival means they now have someone who can look to ease the pressure on Charlie Wyke when it comes to getting goals.

Whilst the attacker has had a tough campaign for the Scottish Premiership side this seeason, scoring just twice in 19 games, he was impressive last year, hitting seven in 21 games.

So, most Sunderland fans are pleased with his arrival, particularly as he is a player who is still young and ready to improve.

Here we look at some of the comments to the announcement from Twitter…


