Portsmouth

‘Put your money where your mouth is’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Michael Eisner issues rallying cry

After a positive start to his stint as Portsmouth manager which saw them win four straight games, the wheels have come off somewhat for Danny Cowley.

A play-off place for Pompey looked to be almost a certainty after the form they were showing in the former Huddersfield boss’ first few matches.

But they’re on the brink of falling out of the top six again as they extended their winless run this afternoon to three games.

Burton Albion were the first team to get the better of Pompey last week, winning 2-1 at Fratton Park and then the south coast club were unable to put it right against Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

Pompey drew 0-0 with the Railwaymen as top scorer John Marquis spurned a glorious opportunity from the penalty spot.

A win against MK Dons today was crucial to their play-off chances, but they blew it as a first half Scott Fraser spot kick gave the Dons all three points, with Jack Whatmough also being sent off and he will now miss the next four league games.

That result leaves Pompey in sixth position on 65 points, but just behind them with a game in hand on 63 points is Charlton Athletic, so they’re in serious danger of being overtaken.

There’s still belief though that Pompey can get over the line and into the post-season race for the Championship, and owner Michael Eisner has issued his own rallying cry on Twitter.

It hasn’t gone down tremendously well with Pompey fans on social media who believe Eisner should have made the decision to change the management team sooner – check out some of their reactions below.


