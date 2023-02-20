“Put your hands up if you want QPR to do one” – Wycombe player sends clear message amid Ainsworth talk

Wycombe Wanderers’ Garath McCleary has called on QPR to ‘do one’ as they close in on the appointment Gareth Ainsworth.

The R’s hierarchy made the decision to sack Neil Critchley on Sunday night as their poor form continued with a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Since then, it’s been revealed that Chairboys boss Ainsworth, who previously played for the club, is the main target for the Londoners as they search for a replacement.

And, it appears that the move is at an advanced stage, with reports confirming that compensation has been agreed.

However, all connected to the League One club will hope Ainsworth stays and that was reflected by McCleary, who took to his Instagram story with a picture of three Wycombe players with their hands raised and he captioned it ‘put your hands up if you want QPR to do one’, along with a few laughing emojis.

Ainsworth has done a remarkable job with Wycombe over the past 11 years and they are on course to challenge for promotion again, with the team currently just three points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This is obviously light hearted from McCleary but it does offer an insight into how all connected to Wycombe will be feeling and they’re understandably gutted.

Ainsworth has been in the job so long that he has reshaped the squad many times and built a team in the way he wants and they all pull together to play for the boss.

So, there’s no denying this would be a massive setback but equally so it’s a great opportunity for Ainsworth and it appears it’s one he is going to take.

