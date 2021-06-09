‘Put the name on the trophy now’, ‘Another top signing’ – These Port Vale fans react as defender signs on for 2021-22

After a promising end to the 2020-21 League Two campaign, the building work to put together a promotion-winning squad at Port Vale is already underway.

Darrell Clarke’s arrival at Vale Park in mid-February didn’t initially bring positive results, but a nine-game unbeaten run – including eight wins in that period – saw them finish in 13th position.

Clarke has cleared the decks by getting rid of many senior players but he’s also started to bring in some fresh faces, with Ben Garitty from Blackpool adding to Vale’s midfield options along with Shrewsbury’s Brad Walker.

Ex-Manchester United forward James Wilson will also arrive when his Salford City contract expires and work is underway to strengthen the backline with the arrival of the experienced Aaron Martin.

The 31-year-old has Football League experience with a number of clubs, including Southampton, Coventry and most recently Exeter City before heading north of the border last year to join Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership.

Martin played 24 times for the Accies but he arrives at Vale Park at the same time as new assistant manager Andy Crosby, who worked with Martin when he was younger at Southampton.

Vale fans have been reacting to Martin’s arrival on social media – check out the reaction below.

Solid signing, will fit lovely in a back 3 https://t.co/PUD6Y1x06K — Kie (@kvpvfc) June 9, 2021

Wow, cracking signing. Great player at Exeter a few seasons back – hopefully can do the same for the vale! Turning into a very promising window #pvfc https://t.co/MbQRKCq9qH — jack (@jrj21_) June 9, 2021

Welcome to Port Vale 🙂 Another good player in the building. #PVFC — Jonathan Turnock (@jw_turnock2) June 9, 2021

Another great signing — Terry Bossons (@TerryBossons) June 9, 2021