Our Preston North End fan pundit believes that 2023 summer signing Mads Frokjaer is the club's most valuable player, and the player they could sell for the most money.

The attacking midfielder signed a four-year deal at Deepdale last summer, meaning he's due to stay at the club until 2027, and he's been a decent addition for the reported £1.2million Preston spent on him.

The 25-year-old hasn't always been the first name on the teamsheet for the Lilywhites, and he started 29 of their 46 Championship games last season, but he's a player with potential, and can be a very good player on his day.

If Frokjaer is able to perform to his full potential on a regular basis, he would become a huge asset for Preston, and could make the club money in the years to come.

Mads Frokjaer deemed Preston North End's most valuable player

FLW's Preston fan pundit, Darren Watson, believes that Frokjaer is the club's most valuable player and thinks that the club could make a profit on the £1.2million they paid to sign him last summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Darren said: "I think there are a couple of players who are valuable right now, and I can’t nail down one player as our star player, but I believe that Mads Frøkjaer, who came in last season, is brilliant on his day.

“He can beat players, is skilful, very technical, has got some pace, and he’s got a very good foot on him as well.

“I think that we could get maybe £1.5m, pushing £2m mark for him really. We bought him for £1.2mlast season, and I think we could get a bit more for him if we were to sell him, and that’s the price we should be achieving for a player like Mads Frøkjaer as he’s only going to get better."

However, Darren also believes that Frokjaer's Danish compatriot Emil Riis remains one of the club's most important players, and is still a reliable source of goals.

Darren said: "I also think Emil Riis as well. He’s been a great servant for the club, scores goals when he’s called upon, has his good days and bad days, and I think we could get roughly the same price for him as well.

“Two great players and I think they could develop well within the Preston system.”

Preston have reaped the rewards of the Danish market

Preston have recruited a number of Danish players in recent years, and it's proved successful following the additions of Frokjaer and Riis.

They added a third this summer with the signing of Jeppe Okkels, and it's clear that the club's recruitment team believe that they can find bargains there.

Okkles is yet to start a Championship game, but he's looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots and make a big impact in Lancashire.

Preston's Danish contingent - Transfermarkt Player Year joined Club signed from P G A Emil Riis 2020 Randers 141 35 12 Mads Frokjaer 2023 Odense Boldklub 47 4 9 Jeppe Okkels 2024 Utrecht 3 0 0

Since joining in 2020, Riis has been an excellent addition to the Lilywhites' side, while Frokjaer has also proved a shrewd signing, and has been tipped to make the club money in the future.

Preston's decision to use the Danish market to bring in talented players for reasonable fees has proved a smart move, and it looks like it's something that the club will continue to do.