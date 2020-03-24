Puscas reveals his favourite Reading goal of the season so far

Reading forwards George Puscas has revealed his favourite goal from his time with the Royals so far during a Q&A on his Instagram story on Monday night.

Football in England and across most of the world has been suspended until the end of April due to recent events and players are having to train from their homes, leaving them with plenty of free time.

To help fill that void, Puscas took to social media and invited questions from fans with many Reading fans getting in touch.

One of the questions was on his favourite goal for the Royals so far, and it seemed to be an easy answer for him, sharing a clip of the excellent solo effort against Reading early in the campaign.

QUIZ: Can you name the club these 15 Reading players started their career at?

1 of 15 At which club did Michael Morrison start his career? Cambridge United Oxford United Swindon Town Peterborough United

The 23-year-old made the move to Reading in the summer from Inter Milan, going on to score 11 goals in 33 appearances for his new side, becoming one of Mark Bowen’s most important weapons.

Prior to the league’s suspension, the Royals were sat in 14th place with nine points between them and the relegation zone and an eight-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

They are perhaps, therefore, one of the sides least affected by the shutdown of games although you can bet that the likes of Puscas will still be eager to see out the campaign and score as many goals as possible.

The verdict

Absolutely no surprise that this remains Puscas’s favourite goal for the club because, well, it is a phenomenal strike.

It was the moment that Reading fans really sat up and thought: ‘Wow, we could have something special on our hands here’.

He perhaps hasn’t gone on to hit the heights that many expected of him, however, he is still 23 and will have plenty of time to improve his consistency.