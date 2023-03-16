Sheffield United picked up a crucial 2-1 win at Sunderland on Wednesday evening to extend their cushion on third-placed Middlesbrough to six points.

The Blades have benefitted from the loan additions of two very exciting midfielders from Manchester City this evening, and both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle got on the scoresheet to get United back on track.

There was an element of controversy and fortune in Doyle's winner going straight in from a wide free kick as Sander Berge appeared to try and play the ball having been in an offside position.

However, there was nothing lucky about McAtee's emphatic equaliser, timing his run and goal to perfection in first half additional time to completely alter the team talk of both managers.

Ali Maxwell waxed lyrical about the finish from the 20-year-old on the Not The Top 20 Podcast YouTube channel.

He said: "McAtee's goal was pure quality.

"Three touches: one to carry it forward, being played in by (George) Baldock, the second to keep the ball away from (Luke) O'Nien who was threatening to nick it off him and the third just to place it into the far corner.

"A beautiful, beautiful take."

It will be interesting to see if McAtee and Doyle keep their places in the coming weeks after Paul Heckingbottom made the bold but correct decision to drop Oliver Norwood and John Fleck on Wearside.

The Verdict

It was a goal of a player who may not be playing in the EFL for a long while after this season.

It was a surprise choice of loan destination for Manchester City to select given the regard that Norwood and Fleck are held in, and the duo would have liked more playing time than they have received on the whole.

However, the contributions that they have made when chosen by Heckingbottom has shown their quality and ability to battle their way through a difficult environment.

It would not be a surprise to see the Blades try and bring one or both back to the club next season if they are promoted, should the ownership situation be addressed in time.