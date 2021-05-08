‘Pure passion’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss one man after Derby defeat

Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated to League One after their 3-3 draw with Derby County at Pride Park but Sam Hutchinson’s opener certainly caused a stir among many Owls fans.

Heading into the final day, two of the Owls, Derby and Rotherham United would be relegated based upon how the games at Pride Park and the Cardiff City Stadium panned out.

It was a Championship classic in the East Midlands as Martyn Waghorn’s late equaliser ensured the points were shared, which meant Wayne Rooney’s side stayed up while Wednesday and the Millers were relegated.

When Hutchinson tucked away the game’s opener in the fourth minute of first half injury time, however, it seemed as though the Owls could pull off a late escape from relegation.

The 31-year-old left the club at the end of his contract last summer but after a brief spell in Cyrus rejoined the Owls in January and has been a mainstay during the run-in.

Hutchinson has 176 Wednesday appearances under his belt but his future is unclear at the moment and we’ll have to wait to find out whether he’s at Hillsborough for the 2021/22 campaign.

He seems to be a popular figure among the supporters, with many taking to Twitter to reflect on his opener against the Rams and his performance in general.

Read their reaction here:

His face and reaction after 😍😍 pure passion 💙💙 https://t.co/ok89Vzqbaa — Keri Evans (@KeriEvans070516) May 8, 2021

Never loved you so much as I do right now. https://t.co/vH37YXkEvh — SCOOBIE (@SUSANFAIRCHILD9) May 8, 2021

I will forever be in love with this man https://t.co/CkDZENXHp2 — olivia bell (@_oliviabelll) May 8, 2021

ohhhhhhhhh sammy sammy — noahhwalsh (@noahhwalsh) May 8, 2021

Ooohhhh Sammy Sammy!!!!!!! — Becky Elsdon🦉 (@BeckyEls) May 8, 2021

Well done Hutch. The best thing you’ve done since you’ve returned 👍. Extend your year as our new centre-back 🙂 — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) May 8, 2021

Westwood, Bannan, Palmer and Hutchinson are the only players to have my respect after this season. Everyone else looks like they don't give a toss. #swfc — Jack (@JackC99) May 8, 2021