‘Pure passion’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss one man after Derby defeat

Sheffield Wednesday have been relegated to League One after their 3-3 draw with Derby County at Pride Park but Sam Hutchinson’s opener certainly caused a stir among many Owls fans. 

Heading into the final day, two of the Owls, Derby and Rotherham United would be relegated based upon how the games at Pride Park and the Cardiff City Stadium panned out.

It was a Championship classic in the East Midlands as Martyn Waghorn’s late equaliser ensured the points were shared, which meant Wayne Rooney’s side stayed up while Wednesday and the Millers were relegated.

When Hutchinson tucked away the game’s opener in the fourth minute of first half injury time, however, it seemed as though the Owls could pull off a late escape from relegation.

The 31-year-old left the club at the end of his contract last summer but after a brief spell in Cyrus rejoined the Owls in January and has been a mainstay during the run-in.

Hutchinson has 176 Wednesday appearances under his belt but his future is unclear at the moment and we’ll have to wait to find out whether he’s at Hillsborough for the 2021/22 campaign.

He seems to be a popular figure among the supporters, with many taking to Twitter to reflect on his opener against the Rams and his performance in general.

Read their reaction here:


