‘Pure confidence’, ‘No contest’ – Many Coventry City fans reveal their goal of the season contenders

Flying high at the top of the League One standings at present, Mark Robins and the Coventry City faithful will no doubt be dreaming of securing a promotion to the Championship this season, with only nine games left to play in the league.

Possessing the division’s best defence and amongst one of the most prolific attacks, the Sky Blues are well equipped to secure their objective this term, and begin planning for a return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2012.

Despite striker Matt Godden being far and away the club’s highest scorer this term, it is also worth noting that the goals have been equally shared out amongst the team, with the Midlands based club having also notched a fair few wonder strikes this season.

Staying on the subject of goals, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Coventry City fans forum on Facebook for their goal of the season nominations, with fans unsurprisingly responding in their droves.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Coventry City faithful via social media earlier today.

Andi Robinson: Walsh’s solo effort was the best goal but my favorite was the late winner against Fleetwood.

Ben Adderley: Matt Godden’s flicked finish against Portsmouth.

Rav Ghatora: O’Hare’s late winner against Blackpool.

Stuart Lauriston: The Godden volley against Wycombe. He had so much time to take that shot but spanked it on the volley with his weaker foot. Pure confidence!

Paul Blenkinsopp: I like all of them to be honest.

Connor Brooks: Godden’s third goal at Wycombe.

Paul Bonehill: No contest, Liam Walsh’s solo run and finish.