‘Pure class’, ‘What a man’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving recent Marcelo Bielsa gesture

It’s fair to say that Marcelo Bielsa has endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful since being appointed as Leeds United’s manager back in the summer of 2018.

The Argentine has guided Leeds to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom heading into the final match of the season.

After their recent 3-1 win over Derby County, Bielsa has been captured greeting a Leeds United supporter, as he celebrated promotion with them, whilst also posing for a photo.

#Bielsa jumps out of his car leaving Pride Park to greet a disabled #LUFC fan pic.twitter.com/fHZkWRpySo — Martin Stott (@martinstott) July 19, 2020

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this emerging footage of Bielsa, which will only heighten his status with the club’s fans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Fallen in love with the club hasn't he? — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) July 19, 2020

Pure class of the man is a example to us all 💙💛💙 — Peter T (@PeterTu27492601) July 20, 2020

He's such a nice man, brings tears to eyes when other teams fans calling him names etc. The man is brilliant and stuff like this proves it. We love you marcelo!!! — Regan Taylor (@officialRegan21) July 19, 2020

He honestly has been sent by a higher power this man. He is not only an amazing coach in football but he is just a genuinely nice human being. — Darryl Weldon-Jones (@Dig84gler) July 19, 2020

I don't care how much the club has to pay him, he HAS to stay — Cliff Edmundson (@CliffEdmundson) July 19, 2020

A really lovely man . A fantastic human being , I think all Leeds fans feel better people having experienced him.. viva Bielsa💪💪 — leeds (@marchingontoge4) July 19, 2020

What a incredible man he is in every way. This brought tears to my eyes. How many top managers would do that. He is class 👌 — Terry (@Terry72764408) July 20, 2020

There aren't enough superlatives.. he really has performed miracles, and not just in a footballing sense — Ian Boughton (@ianloaded) July 19, 2020

Could he be any more loveable — Ricky Block (@richardblock24) July 19, 2020

We could pay him £50million a year and he would still be worth every penny. What a man! — George____ (@george28265) July 19, 2020