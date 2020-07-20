Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Pure class’, ‘What a man’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving recent Marcelo Bielsa gesture

Published

9 mins ago

on

It’s fair to say that Marcelo Bielsa has endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful since being appointed as Leeds United’s manager back in the summer of 2018. 

The Argentine has guided Leeds to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom heading into the final match of the season.

After their recent 3-1 win over Derby County, Bielsa has been captured greeting a Leeds United supporter, as he celebrated promotion with them, whilst also posing for a photo.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this emerging footage of Bielsa, which will only heighten his status with the club’s fans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

