‘Pure class’, ‘He’ll be gone in 6 months’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance

Many Blackburn Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Joe Rothwell’s performance in their 4-0 home win over Peterborough United at Ewood Park last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder put in a brilliant display for his side in the centre of the park, thus creating a platform for the likes of Harry Pickering, Ben Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan to get on the scoresheet in what was a strong performance by Rovers.

Rothwell continues to prove that he is a key player in this Blackburn side and will have no doubt been pleased to receive the man of the match award for his showing over the course of the 90 minutes.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Blackburn faithful to react to what they had seen from the midfielder, with many talking to social media to air their views.

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Put a hell of a shift in tonight — Joethegreat (@Joethegreat39) November 24, 2021

Fully deserved, those driving runs pure class 🔥🔥 — Jason Robinson (@snufflerrob) November 24, 2021

Awesome again tonight — Paul Bell (@Ossyref) November 24, 2021

Enjoy this lad while we all still can.

He'll be gone in 6 months months and maybe then we'll realise what we're missing! — Dom Hounslow Díaz (@tkdomh) November 24, 2021

Joe Goatwell — Wez (@Wez_chiiiii) November 24, 2021

Standard — roversjord (@jordanjames1476) November 24, 2021

So good. Going to miss him next season 😢 https://t.co/veIICYiQD3 — George Dobson (@George141414) November 24, 2021