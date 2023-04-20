Cardiff City managed to secure a crucial victory in their battle for survival last night in their meeting with Watford.

The Hornets opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the game as Ismaila Sarr converted from close range after being teed up by Keinan Davis.

Undeterred by this early setback, the Bluebirds levelled proceedings via a strike from Kion Etete.

Cedric Kipre then gave Cardiff the lead as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Sory Kaba extended his side's advantage in spectacular fashion by producing a sublime piece of skill.

After controlling Perry Ng's cross with his chest, with his back to the goal, Kaba managed to find the back of the net with an overhead kick.

Mark McGuinness missed an opportunity to score a fourth goal for Cardiff before the break as he headed wide from a corner.

Watford were unable to find a way back into the game as the Bluebirds sealed all three points at Vicarage Road.

As a result of this triumph, Cardiff climbed up to 19th in the league standings and are now two points clear of the relegation zone.

What have Cardiff City's fans had to say about Sory Kaba's moment of brilliance?

Unsurprisingly, when Kaba shared an alternative angle for his goal on Twitter, many Cardiff fans opted to react positively to this post.

These Cardiff fans lauded the forward for his strike.

Meanwhile, these Bluebirds supporters have urged Kaba, who was signed on loan by the Welsh outfit earlier this year, to join the club on a full-time basis.

Will Kaba be able to fire Cardiff to safety?

Since sealing a switch to the Cardiff City Stadium in the previous transfer window, Kaba has produced a host of impressive performances for the Bluebirds.

As well as scoring seven goals in 13 league appearances, the 28-year-old has also chipped in with one assist.

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference at this level, it would not be at all surprising if Kaba fires Cardiff to safety.

As well as being two points clear of the relegation zone, Cardiff also have the luxury of a game in hand over all the teams below them.

By securing a reasonable tally of points from their last four league fixtures, the Bluebirds are likely to retain their Championship status for another season.

Sabri Lamouchi's side will be looking to use the confidence gained from their win over Watford to their advantage when they face Stoke City this weekend.