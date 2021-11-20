‘Pure class’, ‘Absolutely unplayable’ – Plenty of QPR fans respond to player’s match winning display

QPR fans have taken to Twitter to react to Chris Willock’s man of the match display in their 2-0 over Luton on Friday night.

The winger has come in for plenty of praise from supporters as the attacker’s influence continues to grow on this QPR side.

As well as scoring in back to back games, Willock’s displays so far this season have eased the pressure on the likes of Illias Chair and given Warburton’s side a different attacking dimension.

QPR took the lead against Luton after 10 minutes, with Willock himself grabbing the opener as he latched onto Chair’s pin point route one pass and lobbed the onrushing Simon Sluga in the Luton goal.

Charlie Austin doubled the lead for Rangers in the 55th minute as he planted a header into the top corner, taking the wind out of Luton’s sails who were on top at that point.

Have QPR ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have QPR ever won an away game at the Emirates Stadium - Yes or no? Yes No

But it was Chris Willock who was award man of the match for his all action display and this is what QPR fans had to say about their star man.

What a fantastic player we have on our hands,pure class week in week out. Keep it going @chriswillock 💙💪🔥 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) November 19, 2021

Played a solid performance. Well deserved recognition. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) November 20, 2021

Very talented young man. — Peter Lewis (@kattltruk) November 19, 2021

Absolutely unplayable 🔥 — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) November 19, 2021

Doing bits tonight! 🔥👏 — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) November 19, 2021

Quality performance fella, well deserved #QPR — Ryan Thorn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@RyantheRanger) November 19, 2021

Unplayable — Martin Griffin 💙 (@MartinGriffin4) November 19, 2021

Superb — Philip Cross (@PhilipR_Cross93) November 19, 2021

Well done Chris and a great goal you totally deserved being MOTM 💙🤍💙 — Paul Gibbons. (@PaulGib70252143) November 20, 2021