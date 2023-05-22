The regular season of the top four divisions of English football are now almost over, with the final weekend of the Premier League playing out at the end of this week, but there's nothing to play for at the top with the title already decided.

Arsenal's defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening handed the trophy on a plate yet again to Manchester City, and that meant all four of England's top leagues had their champions crowned.

The EFL leagues had already finished weeks prior, with Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Leyton Orient triumphing to win their respective divisions and promotions to the next level, and to correctly predict all three of those to be top of their tables would have been incredible.

One punter actually did that all the way back at the start of the 2022-23 season - but he still lost out on thousands of pounds.

What bet did the punter put on?

Like many people at the start of the season, this particular punter selected a team to win all of England's top four divisions.

For the Premier League he went for Manchester City at a measly 4/7, which was to be expected, but the selections then got bigger as Burnley were next on the agenda under Vincent Kompany at 7/1

Leyton Orient were selected to win League Two at 16/1 despite finishing in 13th position the season prior, and the biggest odds were Plymouth Argyle to triumph in League One at 22/1 after losing out on a play-off place on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

The bet, with a £20 stake, would have returned £98,308.57 if they all won and as we know all of outcomes results landed - but there was a major twist in the story.

What did the punter do?

One of the biggest dilemmas for punters is the cash out option, and that is exactly what this particular punter had to deal with here.

GiveMeSport have revealed that the punter in question had severe doubts in April with both the Premier League and League One title races looking like they were going to be close, and with Sky Bet offering £27,423.22 to hand over the bet, the punter duly obliged.

And as we know now, he could have now been over £70,000 richer had he just held onto his bet for another few weeks.

Nerves clearly got the better of this particular punter, but the profit he made in the end was good - however it could have been better!