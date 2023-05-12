Sunderland secured their place in the play-offs on Championship final day, thanks to a 3-0 win over Preston North End, pipping Millwall to a spot inside the top six.

Millwall had their fate in their own hands, and went into their game against Blackburn Rovers needing a win to secure their place, or to match the results of the other chasing sides below them, but lost 4-3 at The Den to open the door for Mowbray's side.

They took their chance, sealing a place in sixth spot thanks to goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, and Jack Clarke at Deepdale.

Sunderland's play-off schedule

The Black Cats will face third place Luton Town in the semi-finals, which take place on Saturday 13th (H) and Tuesday 16th of May (A).

Sunderland have been handed an opportunity to gain back-to-back promotions and return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016/2017 season.

Sunderland gained promotion from League One under Alex Neil via the play-offs last campaign by beating Wycombe Wanderers in the final, and will be looking for a repeat of that this season.

Doubt around Sunderland's promotion credentials

They are the first side since Brentford in 2015 to finish inside the Championship's top six immediately after promotion from League One.

Pundit George Elek of the Not The Top 20 podcast has been speaking about the game between Sunderland and Luton on Saturday, where he explained that this season may be a season too soon for them to be promoted, but he expects that they will be strong again next season, he said:

"I think even if they don't go up this season, and in my mind it probably wouldn't be the worst thing if they didn't, given I think they're probably not quite there yet and there would be a long way to go in terms of recruitment in order to get themselves to be Premier League ready.

"It shouldn't cloud the fact that Tony Mowbray's come in at a difficult time when Alex Neil left the club and has done incredibly well."

Is this Sunderland verdict a fair one?

It's completely fair to say that it would be too soon for the club, who would have a lot of work to do this summer, and far more than either of Burnley or Sheffield United.

Of course, the financial benefits of the Premier League are obvious, but if Sunderland can keep the core of the team next season in the Championship and add to it, then they will be well-placed for another promotion push, and building a side who would be more capable of remaining in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Next season would make Sunderland one of the likely favourites to go down if they are promoted via the play-offs, but one of the favourite for promotion should they fail to do so this season.

The Black Cats have one of the youngest teams in the league, and although some of those players may move on, especially the loanees, the majority would be retained and could have another season of development in the second tier.

The likes of Jack Clarke, Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, Daniel Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Abdoullah Ba, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, and Trai Hume are all under 25 and could form the core of a promotion pushing side again next season if the majority remain at the Stadium of Light.

Another year with those, and adding in some more clever loanees and experienced pros will make them a force again next season, and should they be promoted they would stand a far greater chance of survival with all of these players having another season of improvement in the second tier.

It's not guaranteed that it will happen, but Sunderland have recruited far better over the last 18 months and would be expected to take another step forward as a club next season should they be in the Championship.

The Premier League is a season too early, and could have an overall negative impact on the club as a whole in the longer-term, even if the short-term financial boost could aid the club. Elek is right to point this out.

Regardless of what happens next, though, it has been a fantastic season for the club.