Pundits Clinton Morrison and Leam Richardson believe Middlesbrough will respond well to their defeat at Huddersfield Town in Friday's huge clash with leaders Burnley.

Boro suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to the struggling Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in what was a huge blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

Marcus Forss put Michael Carrick's side ahead just before half time, but the hosts scored four goals in 20 minutes in an incredible second half turnaround, with goals Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma and a double from Matty Pearson putting Town firmly in control.

Chuba Akpom pulled one back for the visitors, but it was not enough to prevent only a fifth league defeat under Carrick and end Boro's four-game unbeaten run.

It was a damaging day for Boro with Sheffield United winning at Norwich City to extend their lead in second to six points with a game in hand.

What did Clinton Morrison and Leam Richardson say?

Morrison played under Town boss Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace and says he was not surprised to see the 74-year-old inspire an improvement at half time and secure a crucial victory against his former club.

"I definitely know what he would've said in that dressing room because I played under him at Crystal Palace, and they scored 20 seconds after the half which was fantastic," Morrison told ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"He said that everyone expects them to lose against Middlesbrough but they rolled their sleeves up and showed everyone what they can do."

Former Wigan Athletic boss Richardson says he thinks Carrick will have no problem lifting his players after the setback and backed Boro to respond, pointing to their record of winning every game following defeat under the 41-year-old.

"Yeah, it's probably a surprise defeat to everyone but Neil Warnock and his side to be honest. I don't think he'll have too many problems with lifting the players back up," Richardson said.

"I think they've only lost five games and they've won every game thereafter and their next opponents are Burnley at home so I don't think they'll have to do too much lifting with that one coming up."

Will Middlesbrough respond against Burnley?

It does not get much tougher than facing the league leaders, but Boro are unbeaten at home under Carrick so far so it promises to be an exciting clash on Good Friday.

While it was a disappointing collapse in West Yorkshire at the weekend, it is incredibly out of character for Boro and it would be hugely surprising if there was to be a repeat.

Promotion is inevitable for the Clarets, but they will want to secure it as soon as possible, while Boro need a win to keep the pressure on Sheffield United, so it could be quite a tight encounter between two of the division's best sides.