Exciting QSI, Leeds United prediction offered

Speaking to MOT Leeds, former United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that the impact that QSI could have on the club could be ‘incredible,’ with it looking as though they could have some real involvement with the Whites in the near future.

We’ve seen QSI’s name thrown about a fair bit in recent times in terms of potential investment into the club and the likes of Andrea Radrizzani and Angus Kinnear have made no secret of their involvement potentially coming to the table.

For Robinson, too, it could be a massive step forward for the club and could really propel them back towards the upper echelons of the game in this country.

The former England goalkeeper said:

“As a business, it’s grown on and off the field from where it was five or six years ago, and from 10 years ago it’s unrecognisable.

“I think it would be a good business opportunity for him [Radrizzani] to get some more money to go alongside his vision.

“If it is QSI then you get more experience. The background and knowledge of business and football from QSI is incredible and it would be an absolutely fantastic partnership if it happened.”

The Verdict

QSI have massive experience, influence and cash and that trio of factors makes them a hugely important player in the market when it comes to running football clubs.

We’ve seen the sort of work they can do already and if Leeds are given a financial injection from the group then there really could be only one way for the Whites to go.

First, though, they must return to the Premier League and that is the plan in the coming weeks.