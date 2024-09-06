West Bromwich Albion have made a flying start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, with the Baggies yet to taste defeat in their first four matches of the season.

Albion head into the international break with three victories and a single draw to their name since the Championship got back underway last month, conceding just two goals in that time.

Away victories against Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City were added to with a win against Swansea City at the Hawthorns, while a stalemate against Leeds United added another point to their tally.

With a solid backline coupled with plenty of attacking threat, Carlos Corberan has created a side that looks capable of going one better than their fifth-placed finish last season, and the Albion boss has been earning plenty of plaudits for his efforts in the Black Country.

George Elek issues Carlos Corberan, Leicester City warning after strong West Brom start

The way Corberan has set his side up this season has seen West Brom able to stand up to any attacking threat coming their way, while also penetrating opposition defences almost at will.

Shot-stopper Alex Palmer has only been called into action nine times across the opening four games of the season, while only Sunderland (1) have conceded less than the two goals they have let in during the opening month.

At the other end, Tom Fellows, Josh Maja and Karlan Grant have been constant menaces, with Maja already netting four times this season, after an opening day hat-trick got his campaign off to the perfect start.

With that in mind, Not The Top 20 Podcast co-host George Elek has been impressed by what he has seen, but believes the early Albion form could put Corberan in the shop window before too long.

He said: “I’ve said it for so long. If you are a team in the bottom end of the Premier League, you take Leicester, for example, with Steve Cooper, who deserves a lot of credit and has done an amazing job in the past with Forest, but they were linked with Corberan and I think he is so tailor-made for that job.

“That’s going to be their (West Brom’s) issue, keeping hold of him.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom Championship managerial record (Transfermarkt) Matches 80 Wins 40 Draws 17 Defeats 23 Win % 50% Points per game 1.71 Stats Correct As Of September 6, 2024

“Post-takeover, Corberan would’ve hoped he would have stopped losing players and be able to invest, but that hasn’t been the case.

"But, he’s just an incredible tactician in terms of elevating the individual performances of players and forming them into a well-oiled machine, and that’s what they are right now.”

Carlos Corberan works magic despite West Brom financial difficulties

There were plenty of question marks over West Brom ahead of the 24/25 campaign, with the club being put under an EFL-imposed business plan which limited their activity across the transfer window.

As a result, the Baggies had to watch the pursestrings as they added players to their ranks, with the returning Mikey Johnston the only player said to have cost a seven-figure fee before the August 30 deadline.

Despite his hands seemingly being tied behind his back, Corberan has continued to get the best out of his Albion squad, with their well-drilled backline barely allowing the opposition a sniff at goal, which is testament to the Spaniard’s coaching.

While fellow second tier sides seem to be splashing the cash left, right and centre, the fact that Albion can perform so strongly despite barely having two pennies to rub together across the summer shows just what a job Corberan is doing in the Black Country.

As if anyone had forgotten about what a special talent they had in the dugout, the previous few months will be a further reminder of their boss’ magical mind, and just how lucky they are to have him.