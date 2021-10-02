Pundits back West Brom to revisit summer striker transfer links in January

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer has backed the club to reignite their interest in Orlando City striker Daryl Dike during the January transfer window.

Dike spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley under current West Brom manager Valerien Ismael, and scored nine goals in 22 appearances to help the Tykes defy the odds and claim a top six Championship finish.

That had seen Dike linked with a move to The Hawthorns this summer after Ismael’s departure from Barnsley to take over at West Brom, although ultimately no move for the striker materialised.

Now however, it seems that Palmer believes that the prospect of a move to take Dike to West Brom could emerge again come the January transfer window.

Speaking to This Is Futbol about the possibility of West Brom and Ismael looking to sign Dike again at the turn of the year, the ex-England international said: “I do believe Christmas, if they’re there or thereabouts in the hunt, he’ll get his marquee striker, he’ll get the players in to take West Brom back up to the Premier League.

“It may be a case in January that they go back in for him and they get him then. The club will allow him to do that.”

West Brom currently top of the Championship table on goal difference, despite suffering their first league defeat of the season on Friday night, when they were beaten 1-0 at Stoke City.

The Verdict

Another move for Dike in the January window would seem to make sense for West Brom right now.

Despite their strong start to the campaign, you do get the feeling that the Baggies are lacking a goalscorer right now, which could cost them in the promotion battle if they do not rectify that in January.

Given his record for Barnsley last season, a move for Dike does seem as though it would secure someone for West Brom who is capable of filling that role.

Indeed, the fact Ismael already knows how to get the best out of the striker could make this a sensible move all round, and one worth keeping an eye out for in the next few months.