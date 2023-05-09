Sunderland secured their place in the play-offs on final day, thanks to a 3-0 win over Preston North End on final day, pipping Millwall to a spot in the top six.

Pundit Ali Maxwell of the Not The Top 20 podcast believes Tony Mowbray has busted the myth that his sides fall away at the end of the season by securing their place in the Championship play-offs.

How did Sunderland secure a play-off spot?

Millwall had their fate in their own hands, and went into their game against Blackburn Rovers needing a win to secure their place, but lost 4-3 at The Den to open the door for Mowbray's side.

They took their chance, sealing a place in sixth spot thanks to goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, and Jack Clarke at Deepdale.

The Black Cats will face Luton Town in the semi-finals, which take place on Saturday 13th and Tuesday 16th of May.

Sunderland gained promotion from League One via the play-offs last season by beating Wycombe Wanderers in the final, and will be looking for a repeat of that this season, to gain back-to-back promotions and return to the Premier League.

Pundits react to Tony Mowbray, Sunderland achievement

Ali Maxwell spoke on Not The Top 20, and outlined the achievement by achieving a place, he said: "'Tony Mowbray's teams always fall away at the end of a season' - myth busted, and pleasingly so.

"Their continued success and their ascent into the top six is absolutely insane. The goals summed up why we should all be excited to watch them in the play-offs; brilliant strikes from brilliant technical players."

His co-host George Elek explained how their fortunes have turned around considerably in recent seasons, he added: "You look at the size of a club like Sunderland and think: 'yes, this is where they should be,' but this is Sunderland as a club that are in a completely different stratosphere to the Sunderland that were relegated to League One.

"You look at their wage bill and the profile of player they sign in their squad - no more washed up internationals on Premier League salaries. This is a team full of young talent, they've exploited the loan market very well, and they're just an incredible team to watch."

Elek explained how big of an achievement it is due to the issues they have faced in attack among other adversities this season, he continued: "Ellis Simms was recalled in January having been injured for the most part of the campaign, Ross Stewart has basically spent the whole season injured. For Tony Mowbray to get them where they are, to overachieve the amount they have done, it's an unbelievable achievement.

"A bit of respect please for Tony Mowbray, who came into a club in a bit of a tangle, with Alex Neil the architect of their return to the Championship just turning his back on them."

Can Sunderland beat Luton in the Championship play-offs?

It will be a tough task for Sunderland, given Luton finished third and are a strong side, but they have come into the play-off picture in good form, which will obviously aid them.

Elek explained the size of the task for the Black Cats, he continued: "They're going to have their work cut out, given the injuries that they've got. It's a pretty tough assignment to play Luton over two legs at the moment."

Irrespective of the outcome now, Elek believes Sunderland should be extremely pleased with their season, he added: "But they should be incredibly proud of an unbelievable achievement, and it may have taken some time, but Sunderland as a football club are in a completely different place to where they were in the previous decade when they came down."