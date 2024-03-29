Highlights Paul Robinson believes Leeds United will receive bids for Willy Gnonto during the summer.

Gnonto has been excellent in recent months.

The Whites' stance on the winger will surely depend on which league they are in next term.

Leeds United will receive summer bids for Willy Gnonto, according to Paul Robinson who provided his prediction to MOT Leeds News.

The Whites have richly benefitted from their attacking quality this term, with many of their players stepping up to the plate to make a difference in the final third.

Crysencio Summerville has been particularly good during this campaign, scoring and assisting on a regular basis to fire his team into the automatic promotion mix.

Dan James has also been brilliant out on the wing, with Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford shining at times too.

He struggled earlier in the season, not just because of the noise that surrounded him during the summer window, but also because of his injuries and lack of game time.

2024 has been a fresh start for the Italian though, with the 20-year-old registering plenty of goals and assists during this calendar year.

Willy Gnonto's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of March 29th) [All competitions] Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 2

Paul Robinson's transfer prediction on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto

Robinson believes bids will come in for Gnonto, but also thinks Leeds may be able to retain him and other key men if they are promoted at the end of the season.

He told MOT Leeds News: “I think there are going to be bids coming in for him without a doubt because he’s having an excellent season, he’s recreated the form that he had last season.

"When he came into the side in the Premier League he was excellent and I think the problem that Leeds have got is they have got some very talented players like Gnonto, like Summerville, like James, like Piroe.

"You look at where the goals have come from in that team this season, Patrick Bamford has been the leading scorer in that team at times over the years but the goals have spread out all the way through that team.

"And Gnonto is playing his part, I mean he’s got eight already this season. His goal against Millwall was fantastic, his performance against Millwall was fantastic, the problem Leeds have got is that if the worst does happen and they end up staying in the Championship then they are going to lose players, there are going to be bids for players.

"But obviously if they go up the Premier League then I think they’ll be able to keep the squad together and I think the manager deserves a lot of credit because of the way he handled the Gnonto situation.

"At the start of the season, almost refusing to play, wanting to leave, and the man-management there, the turnaround the manager’s had to do, the relationship with the player to get those kind of performances out of him, the manager deserves a lot of credit for the way Willy Gnonto’s playing."

Leeds United's summer stance on Willy Gnonto may depend on key condition

Leeds are currently in a tough battle with the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town for a top-two place.

If they manage to secure promotion, either automatically or through the play-offs, then Leeds will surely be keen to get him tied down to a new contract.

And with the Whites potentially in the top tier, that could persuade the Italian to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

But if they stay down, you have to feel that Leeds may be more open to a sale, especially if he attracts a high volume of interest.

They could generate a decent fee for Gnonto - and the noise surrounding his future would be a distraction if they stayed in the second tier.