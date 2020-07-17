Pundit warns Matheus Pereira over area for improvement at West Brom

Speaking to West Brom News, former striker Kevin Phillips has said that Matheus Pereira needs to watch that he doesn’t start getting a reputation for going over too easily when it comes to challenges with opposition defenders.

The attacking midfielder has had a good campaign for the Baggies and has rightly won praise for some of the performances he has put in, often proving the game-changer for the Albion.

Indeed, he will be crucial in the final two games of the campaign for the Baggies but Phillips has warned him that he needs to try and avoid going down as easily as he perhaps does.

The former Albion made said:

“I remember when Ronaldo first came to the Premier League. I was very lucky to play against him in his early days. You only had to blow on him and he fell over.

“Pereira, he’s not as bad as what Ronaldo was, but it’s something he’s got to look at.

“He needs to tighten it up a little bit because you don’t want to be getting a reputation for going over too easily.

“We’ve had players like that in the Premier League before, and when there is a real decision to be made, refs tend to not give it to you.”

The Verdict

Pereira is a good player and it’s clear that he has talent that would see him at home in the Premier League but Phillips might be right in saying that he needs to avoid getting himself a reputation.

He earned a bit of stick against Fulham earlier this week and though it isn’t something that we’ve seen loads from him this season, it’s a label that can soon stick and then be hard to get rid of – especially if Albion return to the intense glare that the Premier League brings.