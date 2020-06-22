Pundit urges West Brom to seal deal for Championship star after interest revealed

Noel Whelan believes that West Brom would be making a very smart signing if they manage to seal a deal for Antonee Robinson.

The Wigan left-back, who was extremely close to joining Italian giants AC Milan in January, is believed to be a target for the Baggies if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst Kieran Gibbs has been a reliable performer since joining Albion, he has had plenty of injury issues in the past, and there are doubts as to whether Conor Townsend could handle the step up to the top-flight.

Therefore, the Express & Star confirmed Robinson is a target for the West Midlands outfit and Whelan explained to Football Insider why he would be the ideal addition at The Hawthorns.

“I’ve watched him play many times last season and this season, fantastic competitor, got pace, very good defender, great awareness, good in one-on-ones, loves to get forward as well and he looks like he’s got that aggression that you want.

“He is one player that I’m sure that not just AC Milan and not just West Brom will be looking at because he’s got so much talent. He’s one of these players you’d hate to come up against because he ticks every single box.”

The verdict

It promises to be a very busy summer for Albion, particularly if they win promotion, and it’s good that the recruitment team are already planning ahead.

Of course, the only immediate priority is to secure a return to the Premier League but they need to have potential deals lined up and, as Whelan says, Robinson would be a good signing.

He is young, hungry and has the potential to improve a lot, so he could turn out to be a shrewd investment if Albion can do the transfer.

