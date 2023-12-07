Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has turned to youth, giving 18-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri a chance in the first team.

Cadamarteri showed promise in his debut against Blackburn Rovers, scoring his first senior goal.

The club is looking to secure Cadamarteri's services with an improved contract, as they prioritize retaining young talent.

With Sheffield Wednesday struggling for goals all season since their return to the Championship, relatively new boss Danny Rohl has turned to youth in a bid to get the club's season back on track.

And based on what he showed against Blackburn Rovers this past weekend, Bailey Cadamarteri could be the hope he has been looking for.

A prolific scorer at youth level for the Owls since joining at the age of eight, the 18-year-old was yet to make a league appearance at senior level until Rohl threw him on from the bench in a 4-0 home defeat against Millwall, where he entered the fray at half-time.

The teenager was given a further cameo against Birmingham City for the final seven minutes of normal time, but in what was a big leap of faith from Rohl, Cadamarteri was given a start against table-topping Leicester City last week to the surprise of many.

How did Bailey Cadamarteri perform against Leicester and Blackburn?

Cadamarteri was always likely going to find it tough against an experienced Foxes back-line that included Conor Coady, Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard, but he put himself about and had just the one shot - which ended up being blocked.

Rohl retained faith in Cadamarteri however for this past weekend's clash at Hillsborough with Blackburn Rovers, and the faith well and truly paid off after just a few minutes.

The youngster showed his predatory instincts by firing a Josh Windass cross into the roof of the opposition goal, and perhaps showed what had been missing all season as he hadn't previously gotten much of a chance.

In terms of his overall game, Cadamarteri had two more shots on target against Rovers in a 3-1 victory and a few more touches too than he did against Leicester, and whilst he's clearly a work in progress, first-team football for now at Championship level will do him no harm.

Bailey Cadamarteri Stats From Sheffield Wednesday League Starts vs Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Minutes Played 61 77 Goals 0 1 xG (Expected Goals) 0.11 0.27 Assists 0 0 Shots On Target 0 2 Touches 12 18 Key Passes 1 1 Aerial Duels Won 1 1 Dribbles Completed 0 0

And recent reports have suggested that Wednesday are trying to get the striker to sign an improved contract with the club due to his position in the pecking order being increased, with a hope that it will also fend off any potential suitors too.

Is Sheffield Wednesday tying Bailey Cadamarteri down to a new contract a priority?

Former Owls and England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the Owls need to get Cadamarteri a new deal agreed pronto as it is vital that academy graduates continue to get a chance, and if they do not sort a deal out then the Premier League vultures could come circling if his performances continue to impress.

"Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to extend the contract of teen sensation Bailey Cadamarteri," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"His current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2025, but they have already open talks to secure his services for a longer period.

"Bailey has started the last two games and scored against Blackburn Rovers last time out in their win.

"He's an exciting young talent and the Sheffield Wednesday supporters and manager are very, very excited about the prospect of this young lad.

"It's important that the club keep hold of academy graduates rather than losing them as they have done in the past.

"So, it's important that they tie him down to a long-term contract, and I'm sure given he's getting the opportunity with a young manager, hopefully Sheffield Wednesday will stick with Danny Rohl, who I think has got a bright future in the game, and I think we'll see more and more of these younger guys getting an opportunity."