Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe Sheffield Wednesday should allow striker Bailey Cadamarteri to leave on loan amid reported interest from a number of League One clubs.

According to The Star, League One sides Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Blackpool are all keen to sign Cadamarteri on loan, while he is also attracting attention from Scottish Premiership duo Motherwell and Dundee United.

Wrexham are currently believed to be leading the race for Cadamarteri, who enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign at Hillsborough last season after making his senior league debut for the Owls in November.

Bailey Cadamarteri's stats for Sheffield Wednesday last season in all competitions (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 25 Starts 16 Goals 5 Assists 1

Cadamarteri's impressive form at club level earned him a first call-up to the England under-19's squad in March, but his game time became a little more limited in the second half of the season after the arrival of Ike Ugbo on loan from Troyes.

The striker was reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League sides earlier this summer, but while Wednesday will be reluctant to sanction a permanent exit, manager Danny Rohl has refused to rule out a loan move for Cadamarteri.

Carlton Palmer on Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that a loan spell in League One would be beneficial for Cadamarteri's development, but he urged the Owls to keep hold of him given the lack of strikers at the club.

"19-year-old Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri is attracting loan interest from the likes of Huddersfield, Wrexham, Stockport and others," Palmer said.

"Bailey was given his first taste of first team football for Sheffield Wednesday under Danny Rohl last season, and the youngster was able to repay his faith with five crucial goals that kept the Owls in the Championship.

"It's very, very difficult for Rohl this one.

"He's desperate to bring in a striker, he's still trying to bring in Ike Ugbo, and they are light in the striking department.

"It would be good for him to go out to League One and play regular first team football, that can only enhance his name and his credibility, and help him to come back to Sheffield Wednesday and have a really good career.

"I've seen him play in the Championship, he works his socks off, and I believe he would be a huge success in League One.

"If you're light on the ground for strikers, then I wouldn't send him out on loan.

"I think he's one of those who can be on the bench and come on, but it's a difficult one because you want him to progress, and for him to progress, he needs to play regular football.

"You've got a lad there that you know is going to give you 100 per cent, you know he can score at Championship level, and he's only going to get better.

"I think, for me, especially at this moment in time with so little time until the end of the transfer window, I wouldn't be allowing Bailey Cadamarteri to go out on loan."

Sheffield Wednesday must be cautious over potential Bailey Cadamarteri exit

Palmer is right that Wednesday are facing a tough decision on whether to send Cadamarteri out on loan.

Cadamarteri showed huge potential last season, particularly over the winter period after his introduction to the team, but given that he started just four times in the final three months of the campaign, there are big question marks over how much he will feature this term.

The Owls are currently light in the forward areas, and while it seems certain that they will bring in at least one striker before the end of the transfer window, Cadamarteri could be a useful option to have in the squad over the coming weeks.

Wrexham, Huddersfield, Stockport and Blackpool would all be good moves for Cadamarteri, and a season playing regular football in League One could be ideal for his development, so Wednesday should consider allowing him to leave on loan, but they must not rush into a decision.