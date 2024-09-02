Sheffield Wednesday may have thought after their opening day 4-0 rout over Plymouth Argyle that their form from the end of last season was set to continue.

Flash-forward three games later, and the Owls have yet to score another goal since the opening weekend, losing all three of those games to a combined scoreline of 9-0.

After a terrible start to the 2023/24 campaign under Xisco Munoz, in which they failed to win any of their first 13 league games, Danny Rohl made the move to Hillsborough and set about revitalising the club.

Sheffield Wednesday look set for an immediate return to the Championship, but form that rivalled that of those chasing the play-off places in the final quarter of the season rescued the club from what looked like almost guaranteed relegation.

Nevertheless, they have struggled to stop this new rut, and big decisions must be made by Rohl to recover after the international break.

Carlton Palmer believes that the situation can be fixed but there is a glaring issue

Many may have thought that Sheffield Wednesday could have been a part of the early leading pack in the Championship following their decimation of Wayne Rooney's Plymouth, but they quickly faced a reality check in a 4-0 defeat of their own against Sunderland.

Rohl's side are now 20th in the table, outside the relegation zone by one point. They also possess the joint third-worst goal difference following the recent plethora of goals that they have conceded.

Former Wednesday and England midfielder, Carlton Palmer, has offered his opinion to Football League World on his former club's start to the season, and where the problem lies.

He said: "I know they've lost the last three games on the bounce, but they've brought in a lot of new players. You're not just going to go from relegation to promotion favourites. I was one of those that was backing them, given the way they finished at the end of the season, to hit the playoffs.

"I think on their day, if everybody's fit, they will be a tough match for anybody in the Championship.

"The one area that worries me is in midfield. I don't think they have that solidity there and that's something I know that Rohl was looking to strengthen before the end of the transfer window," Palmer continued.

"They look a bit lightweight in the middle of the park, and it's causing them to have a bit of a problem, so that's an area that they've got to strengthen.

"I think Rohl has the patience that is needed, and I'm sure they'll get back to winning ways soon. He will find a balance with the team to solidify them and help them push on.

"The one thing that they were good at last season was not conceding a lot of goals, and that’s not what they're doing now."

Danny Rohl/Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 39 Wins 16 Draws 5 Losses 18 Goals Scored 43 Goals Conceded 59

Sheffield Wednesday must become stronger when being attacked

After finishing last season so brilliantly, Wednesday can not afford to take a backwards step and revert back to the issues that plagued them this time last year.

They have only strengthened in the transfer window, and have brought in players such as Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe and Yan Valery that suit Rohl's style of play.

It may take a bit of time to gel these new players together, but they must be more resolute while defending - something that starts when the opposition starts pushing up against Sheffield Wednesday's midfield.

There are a lot of physical teams in this division that are able to win games through their power in midfield and the Owls will have to match that when it comes to games against those sides.

If these issues can be fixed, then there is no reason that Wednesday cannot progress back up the table again and challenge those towards the top, but until then, more pain could be inflicted.