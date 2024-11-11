Sheffield United are planning to bolster their side in the January transfer window, having enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season.

The Blades are looking to consolidate their midfield and have been credited with interest in Elfsborg's £5m-rated Timothy Ouma, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

With the club's takeover near completion, it is likely they will be busy during the next window and the signing of Ouma could be the first of many.

Sheffield United encouraged to strengthen amid looming takeover

According to The Telegraph, Sheffield United owner, Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud, has agreed terms to sell the club to a US consortium led by Steve Rosen.

The potential deal is reported to be worth $135.5m (approximately £105.13m), which would hand the Blades a healthy cash injection ahead of the January window.

The prospective new owners were at the game on Sunday, which saw Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby to go level on points at the top of the league with Sunderland.

When asked whether the signing of Ouma would be a statement of intent by the new owners, Carlton Palmer encouraged the Blades to strengthen their side in January.

"Chris Wilder has done a fantastic job in guiding Sheffield United to the top of the league. He now needs to kick on and bring players in to add to the squad," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

Timothy Ouma signing would signal statement of intent

The Blades have been credited with a £5m January move for Ouma, who plays in a central-midfield role for Swedish side Elfsborg.

At 20 years of age, the midfielder is currently playing Europa League football with his club and has been capped twice at international level with Kenya.

Palmer believes the signing of the Kenyan international would be an astute piece of business for Sheffield United and one that pushes them towards promotion.

"It's one of those where you're looking at this boy. He's 20 years of age. He's six foot. He's an attacking midfield player, and he would be an unbelievable signing," Palmer continued.

"It would be a statement of intent. He's playing very, very well at his present club at the moment, and it would be a very, very good signing for Sheffield United, and again, a signal of their intent on what the second half of the season holds for Chris Wilder and Sheffield United.

"It would be a fantastic signing, and one that would be exciting because at some point Chris Wilder, without taking his eye off the present situation, which is getting Sheffield United promoted, he's got to be looking at the situation, and if they do get promotion, they need the quality of players to keep them in the Premier League."

Timothy Ouma's 2024 league statistics with Elfsborg - per SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 2 Touches 37.8 Accurate passes per game 19.2 (78%) Total duels won 4.2 (52%)

The Blades could face competition for Ouma's signature

While Sheffield United will be confident of landing Ouma in January, Premier League opposition could derail their pursuit of the Kenyan.

According to a report on Alan Nixon's patreon account, Brentford and Luton Town are also interested in a move for the 20-year-old. However, Palmer highlighted the appeal of playing in Chris Wilder's current side.

"There's a host of clubs after Timothy. Maybe the fact that Chris Wilder is giving youth a chance and if they've come through, and they have shown they've got ability, he’s always given them the opportunity," Palmer added.

"Who wouldn't want to go to Sheffield United at the moment? It's a massive club. They're on an upward trajectory, they're going to be there, or they're abouts for automatic promotion come the end of the season."

Investing in their already talented squad would be a wise move for the Blades, who sit behind top of the table Sunderland on just goal difference.

With their takeover near completion, the Blades' prospective new owners will be encouraged to boost a side who are already promotion contenders.

The signing of Ouma is one that looks to be a smart piece of business for Sheffield United and could be one that sets them apart from their Championship rivals.