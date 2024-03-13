Highlights If offered, Scott Parker should accept Watford manager job – a chance for redemption and success in challenging Championship division.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer believes Scott Parker should take the Watford managerial job if he is offered it.

The Hornets have continued their trend of sacking managers after a short period of time, relieving Valerien Ismael of his duties on Saturday evening after a run of just one win in their last 12 games across all competitions.

This has left them in 14th place, with hopes of a place in the top six looking slim.

The Frenchman started the season well at Vicarage Road after being appointed in May and had his contract extended in October.

But a run of poor results meant Watford’s hierarchy lost patience, and will now be looking for a new manager. Former Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has been installed as interim manager until the end of the season, to see them over the line.

One man who has been rumoured to replace Ismael in the summer is Scott Parker.

The former England midfielder has been out of work since being sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge after under three months in charge in March 2023.

He has previously managed in the Championship before at Fulham and Bournemouth, achieving promotion with both in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Palmer gives his verdict on Parker’s potential appointment

“Scott Parker is being linked with the Watford job, Scott is currently out of work. Watford, four defeats in their last six games, languish in 14th in the Championship, 13 points off of a play-off place and are closer to the drop zone than they are the top.

“So unfortunately for Valerien Ismael, he has been relieved of his duties after their latest defeat to Coventry City. Given the policy that Watford have, he has been given longer than most, they even extended his contract after a bright start to the season, but, Watford have fallen away.

“Scott Parker has been given a lot of hard press, Scott has had two promotions from the Championship to the Premier League and maybe should have been given a longer spell at Bournemouth when he got them promoted. Although he did have talented squads, he still has actually done the business.

“They have installed Cleverley as interim manager, they are going to announce his backroom staff in the weeks coming up, so it looks like they are going to run with Cleverley. It makes sense because there is not long to go until the end of the season, so it gives them time to make sure they get the right manager.

“People will always be wary about the Watford job because of the way that they just get rid of managers but when you’ve been out of work for a while, and you get the opportunity to jump back in, like Scott Parker, if you were given this opportunity, you would jump on it.

“It’s one of those, he’s proven he can get sides promoted from the league if you’ve got a talented squad. He’s available on a free so you haven’t got to pay compensation.

“But Watford I reckon you have to look at their policy, why their managers aren’t succeeding, have they got the tools of the trade, are you giving them the time, and sit down and come up with a better strategy going forward.”

Another opportunity for Parker to show his worth

Palmer is right. If you are Parker, it is an opportunity to get back into management at a good level, and in a division where you have had a lot of success in recent times.

But as always, with Watford, immediate success is a must. If that is not fulfilled, the hierarchy has shown they are willing to get rid if their standards are not met.

If you do come into Watford, and turn a team that is underperforming into promotion contenders next season, then you should receive massive credit.

For Parker, it is a massive opportunity to get back in and prove the doubters wrong after a poor end at Bournemouth and an unsuccessful spell in Belgium.