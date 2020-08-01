Pundit urges Rangers to swoop for EFL star as transfer speculation builds over key man

Noel Whelan believes that Ivan Toney would be the perfect replacement for Alfredo Morelos if the striker leaves Rangers in this window.

The Peterborough forward is a man in-demand after a remarkable individual campaign for the Posh, where he scored 24 goals in 32 League One games before the season was cut short.

With Darren Ferguson’s men controversially missing out on the play-offs because of that, it seems inevitable that Toney will depart instead of sticking around for another year in the third-tier.

And, Rangers have been one of the clubs credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, as they prepare to cope with Morelos leaving, after reports claimed the Colombian has agreed personal terms with Lille.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why Toney would be the ideal replacement at Ibrox and believes it could help Steven Gerrard strengthen the squad overall.

“You can go out and get Toney for what, £5-6million, and then have £10million left over that I’m sure they’re going to put it all out there on the field.

“They’re going to need players to go and challenge Celtic this season so it might free up that money to go and get another two or three players that’s going to help them challenge.”

The verdict

There is plenty of interest in Toney and it’s totally understandable. Not only has he been clinical in front of goal but his all-round game is hugely impressive.

So, you can’t really argue with Whelan here as he would be a great addition for Rangers and he should be available for a cheaper fee than Morelos will command.

Even though the season started for Rangers today, they’re sure to have a busy few months ahead of them in the transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Toney ends up at Ibrox.

