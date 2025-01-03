Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle should consider bringing Steven Schumacher or Ryan Lowe back to the club as they continue their search for a replacement for Wayne Rooney.

Plymouth are on the hunt for a new manager after Rooney left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday following a run of nine games without a win.

After his poor spell at Birmingham City last season, Rooney was seen as a surprise choice by the Pilgrims in the summer, and despite showing some early promise, he won just five of his 25 games in charge at Home Park, drawing six and losing 14.

According to The Telegraph, former Argyle managers Schumacher and Lowe are "expected to emerge as contenders" to replace Rooney, and both are currently out of work after leaving Stoke City and Preston North End respectively earlier in the season.

Coach Kevin Nancekivell and captain Joe Edwards will remain in interim charge for the trip to Stoke on Saturday, and it is a huge game for Plymouth, who currently sit bottom of the Championship table, four points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd January) Team P GD Pts 17 Derby County 25 -3 27 18 Oxford United 24 -12 27 19 Stoke City 25 -8 26 20 Luton Town 25 -16 25 21 Portsmouth 23 -10 23 22 Hull City 25 -11 22 23 Cardiff City 24 -15 22 24 Plymouth Argyle 24 -29 19

Carlton Palmer reacts as Plymouth Argyle eye Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that returning to a former club is a risky move for managers, but he believes Schumacher or Lowe could be perfect for Plymouth in their current situation.

"Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe are expected to be contenders for the vacant Plymouth Argyle job," Palmer said.

"Both of them have managed the club previously, they've left the club and it's been disappointing.

"Ryan Lowe did a fantastic job at Preston, but Steven Schumacher didn't really get off the ground at Stoke.

"The owners know them very, very well, they know what they're about, they're both good managers and have proven that at Plymouth.

"There's a lot of work to be done at Plymouth, they're four points adrift from safety, and it's a big job for someone.

"Somebody who knows the DNA of the football club and how it works is exactly what they need right now because they need results and they need results quickly.

"They say you should never go back, but why not?

"Both of those managers did well at the football club, they went off when other opportunities came along, but Ryan Lowe did really well at Preston and I'm surprised that he's not back in work yet.

"Either one of those managers would be fantastic for the supporters because they really liked Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe, and they're both really good at their job.

"Both of those managers need to get back into work, they'll want to know what's available in the January transfer window, and that's the perfect time to bring them in."

Plymouth Argyle should target Steven Schumacher ahead of Ryan Lowe

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that both Schumacher and Lowe would represent solid appointments for Plymouth, but given the way they left the club, their returns would not be without controversy.

Lowe walked out on the Pilgrims in December 2021 to join Preston at a time when they were sitting fourth in the League One table, and supporters are still frustrated by the manner of his departure to this day.

While the Argyle fan base were equally disappointed by Schumacher's move to Stoke in December 2023, he did lead them to the League One title in the 2022-23 season, and they made a positive start to life back in the Championship under his guidance, so there is a little more goodwill towards the 40-year-old.

As Schumacher achieved greater success than Lowe at Home Park, his appointment would likely get a better reception from Plymouth supporters, and should he keep the club in the division this season, any lingering sense of betrayal over his exit would quickly be forgotten.