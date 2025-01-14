Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle should hold on to Morgan Whittaker at all costs after Burnley had a bid rejected for the winger.

Whittaker has been the subject of reported interest from Burnley, with the Clarets having an offer rejected for the 24-year-old, according to talkSPORT.

Scott Parker's side attempted to sign Whittaker in the summer and had a loan bid with an obligation to buy turned down by the Pilgrims and are keen to land him this window.

With Whittaker such a significant influence at Home Park, Palmer has urged Plymouth not to part ways with their key man at this stage of the season.

Palmer believes selling Whittaker could lead to Plymouth's relegation

Whittaker is one of Plymouth's prized assets and stole the show in the FA Cup by scoring a winner to defeat Brentford 1-0 in the third round of the competition.

Having already sold Lewis Gibson to Preston North End, Palmer suggests that losing Whittaker could be the final nail in their Championship coffin, with the club already rock bottom.

"If you sell Whitaker, you're almost doomed, in my opinion, to being relegated back to League One," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"There's been a lot of speculation around him. He hasn't had the best season, but he's picked up a few injuries. However, he has got the quality.

"It's a really, really difficult situation for Plymouth, but I would hang on to him at all costs, at least until the end of the season. I think they've got to stand firm, try and stay in the league."

Why Plymouth must hold on to Whittaker

Whittaker has been an integral player for Argyle, having joined the club permanently from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

The winger had shown promise in his initial loan at the club but has progressed into their star man, and it is no surprise he is wanted by clubs like Burnley.

Last season, the 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Plymouth's survival, scoring 19 league goals and assisting eight times in 46 appearances.

While he is not on track to achieve the same numbers this season, he has popped up with goals at crucial times, scoring against QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Preston.

Whittaker's strike against Brentford showed that he can deliver on the grandest stage, and it was only a year ago that the Bees were credited with interest in the winger.

The 24-year-old's attacking threat has been highlighted in his positive statistics this season, with Whittaker ranking highly for successful dribbles, shots on target and non-penalty expected goals.

If Plymouth were to lose the forward now, then they would lose a major attacking influence, and it would be tough to replicate his impressive statistics at this stage of the season.

Morgan Whittaker's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 18 42 Goals 3 77 Assists 1 60 Non-penalty xG (npxG) 4.47 86 Shots on target 16/31 89 Successful dribbles 19 86

This is a critical month in Plymouth's season, with the club bottom of the Championship and serious interest in their star man.

However, with a new manager in place and the club only three points off survival, the Pilgrims have time to turn their season around.

The defining factor in their fate could be the future of Whittaker, and if the club want to remain in the Championship, then they must keep him at all costs.