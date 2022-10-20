Pundit urges next West Brom to make bold call upon appointment

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell believes that the next manager needs to freshen up the squad and feels Jake Livermore and Matt Phillips could be two players to suffer because of that.

Albion are on the lookout for a new boss after Steve Bruce’s dismissal earlier this month following a poor start to the campaign.

However, whilst Bruce undoubtedly underachieved, that doesn’t take away from the fact that it has been tough few years for the Baggies, with many of the same faces part of those struggles.

And, speaking to West Brom News, Campbell feels a squad overhaul could be required, as he pinpointed Livermore and Phillips as two that could be shipped out.

“He might think to himself – this needs a refresh. These guys have been here a while and they’ve had success, and they’ve had failure. Right now, they don’t seem motivated and they’d rather have and make their own stamp on this football club.

“I could see a new manager coming in and wanting to change things, and those two players in particular I don’t think they’ll struggle to move them on because they’re experienced players. If ever it’s going to happen, the time is right.”

The verdict

There are many fans who will agree with these comments here and there’s no denying that most would welcome changes to the squad as they recognise the problems aren’t all down to the manager.

Whether it’s realistic to move on any of the high earners remains to be seen, particularly as they both have deals that run beyond this season.

Having said that, the new manager will provide a fresh start for all players and it will be down to Livermore, Phillips and every player in the squad to show that they deserve to be part of the group with performances in training and on the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.