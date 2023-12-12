Highlights Leeds United should consider utilising the loan market in January to strengthen their squad and increase their chances of promotion, according to Dean Jones.

The departure of valuable players on loan has affected the revenue generated from player sales, making loans a potentially more viable option for squad reinforcement.

Areas in need of strengthening include the left-bac the forward departments.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has urged Leeds United to take a closer look at the loan market during the January window, giving his thoughts to Give Me Sport.

Leeds weren't afraid to spend money in the summer despite the fact they generated very little in player sales in comparison to the likes of Leicester City and Southampton, the other relegated sides.

They did manage to sell Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth for a reported £24m, which has proved to be a very shrewd move considering the injury troubles that the United States international has had in recent times.

But some other valuable players were able to exercise a clause in their contract following the Whites' relegation to go out on loan, which has impacted the amount of revenue they have been able to generate from departures during the summer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

And with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe coming in for decent amounts, it would be difficult to see Daniel Farke having too much to spend in January, even though the German manager has done extremely well at Elland Road thus far and can be trusted with money.

Jones on Leeds United's January business: "The loan market is a fantastic opportunity for a team in Leeds' current position"

Jones believes the correct use of the loan market in January could be crucial to their promotion hopes.

He said: "If there is space for Leeds to do two loans, then it is something they should be looking to do. You probably feel that if [Junior] Firpo, for example, does end up moving on, one of the best ways to replace him in that squad, for now, is to bring in a loan signing and then look at it again in the summer and see where you are.

"There are a couple of spots available to bring loans in, and when you think about how well somebody like Joe Rodon’s done, that's what you have to strive for again. The loan market is a fantastic opportunity for a team in Leeds' current position. The January market is always better for loans than for permanent deals.

"If Leeds can get this right, they’ll be right in the promotion mix, and they can get themselves up.

"So, there’s probably going to be a Firpo-type replacement, and then there's always going to be the tendency to go for an attacker that can somehow add some goals into the mix."

The areas Leeds United need to be looking at strengthening in January

Using the loan market seems like a wise idea in January unless they can secure a huge amount of revenue from player sales.

It would be difficult to see them cashing in on many key first-teamers though, considering they will want to maximise their chances of securing a quick Premier League return.

In terms of areas they need to strengthen, the left-back area is one that needs to be looked at with Sam Byram susceptible to picking up injuries and Firpo's future uncertain.

A central defender may also be required if Charlie Cresswell leaves, so the Whites should be lining up targets in this position ahead of January if they haven't already.

And a striker is also required, regardless of whether Joe Gelhardt stays or not. It just feels as though they could benefit from adding a bit of extra firepower up top, especially with Patrick Bamford not getting himself in and among the goals so far this term.