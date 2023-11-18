Highlights Paul Robinson urges Leeds United to open negotiations for Joe Rodon in January.

Robinson suggests that Leeds should take advantage of the current situation and try to do a deal for Rodon now while they are still in the Championship, as the price would likely be higher if they were a Premier League club.

However, considering the financial constraints and recent transfer activity of Leeds United, it may be unrealistic for them to make a permanent move for Rodon in January, but they could have the funds to do so if they secure promotion in the summer.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged his old side to open negotiations and secure a permanent deal for Joe Rodon in January, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Welshman is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, who haven't used him very often since his arrival from Swansea City back in 2020.

Doing enough to justify his move to Spurs during the Covid-19 pandemic, he hasn't been able to force his way into the first team and become an integral figure in the English capital.

Spending last season on loan at Rennes, it was unclear whether he would get more game time now the club were managed by Ange Postecoglou.

Unfortunately for Rodon, the Australian decided the Wales international wouldn't be a key part of his first-team plans with other options being preferred, and he was loaned out to Leeds who had just been relegated to the Championship at the time.

This move has proved to be a blessing for the centre-back thus far though, making 13 league appearances for the Whites and proving to be a solid play under Daniel Farke.

The Whites are hoping to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and with Spurs not having the option to recall him in January - Leeds' supporters will be hoping Rodon can play a big part in their potential promotion.

What did Paul Robinson say about Joe Rodon?

Robinson believes what league the Whites are in next term could determine whether they are able to seal a permanent switch for the defender.

But in the same interview, he also urged Leeds to try and open talks in January to seal a permanent deal, with money potentially available from the Tyler Adams exit deal to get this signing over the line.

The former England international told MOT Leeds News: "I’ve said many a time that Leeds United is a huge draw. It’s a massive football club. A lot of players, no matter where they are playing, would love to play for this huge football club, whether they’re in the Championship or the Premier League.

"It’s why Leeds are able to get the likes of Rodon, [Ethan] Ampadu, and others to play in the Championship because of the size of the club, the fanbase, and the quality that’s there.

"Whether they’re in the Premier League or not will probably be a factor for Joe Rodon because I suspect if he does continue playing the way he’s doing at the moment there’ll be more potential suitors for him at the end of the season.

"But you would hope Leeds United would be at the front of the queue for his signature regardless of what league that they’re in.

"And from a Leeds point of view if he keeps doing it until January why not open negotiations now? We’ve got the new owners in there, there’s money at the club.

"If the situation is there in the top two or three or four and looking for promotion why not try and do a deal now while they’re still in the Championship. Because if you’re a Premier League club the price becomes a lot more."

Should Leeds United open talks to sign Joe Rodon permanently in January?

Considering they didn't generate too much money from player sales in the summer, it seems unrealistic to make a permanent move now.

Adams may have moved on and they may have offloaded some of their high earners for now, but some of them will return to Elland Road next summer.

And they also spent a decent amount in the transfer market on the likes of Ethan Amadpu and Joel Piroe.

With this in mind, it would be difficult to see them coughing up the amount needed to secure a permanent deal for Rodon in January.

They may have the funds to do it in the summer if they secure promotion though.