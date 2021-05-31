Pundit urges Leeds United to seal transfer deal for West Brom man

Former West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Matheus Pereira would be an ideal signing for Leeds United in the transfer window.

Whilst Albion were relegated to the Championship in disappointing fashion, the Brazilian playmaker is one of few to have enhanced his reputation after a season in the top-flight.

A return of 11 goals and six assists proves Pereira belongs at that level, so a summer switch feels inevitable.

It has been reported that the player’s agent is already plotting his clients next move and, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why Pereira would fit in well at Elland Road.

“I think he would suit their style. Leeds are an exciting, free-flowing team, you can express yourself in that side.

“We’ve seen that with players like Raphinha and Jack Harrison this year, that they can just go and play with freedom, but you have to be prepared to work your socks off and that’s something Pereira would have to take to another level.”

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to strengthen after a brilliant first season back in the Premier League, which saw them record a top-half finish.

The verdict

Pereira was outstanding for Albion at times this season, so it’s no surprise to see he is attracting attention. His goal and assist return is superb, particularly for a struggling side.

Give his qualities, you can see why Phillips feels Leeds will be a good fit, because he could thrive in an attack-minded side that always play on the front foot.

So, it will be interesting to see how the summer plays out for the ex-Sporting Lisbon man, and Leeds would appear to be a great fit for him on paper.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.