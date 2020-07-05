Pundit urges Leeds United to seal deal for 24-y/o Premier League man

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills believes the White would be making an astute signing if they bring Emiliano Buendia to Elland Road.

The classy Argentinian starred as the Canaries won promotion from the Championship last season, with his performances from an advanced midfield position catching the eye.

And, whilst he hasn’t been as prolific in the top-flight, he has created plenty of chances for his teammates. However, his long-term future would be unclear if Daniel Farke’s men are relegated – something that seems inevitable given their position.

If he is to move on, Leeds have been suggested as a potential destination for the playmaker and Mills told Football Insider he would be a coup for the Yorkshire outfit and stated he could be the ideal replacement for Pablo Hernandez in the years to come.

“Buendia would be looking to escape Norwich if they get relegated and he would be a very good replacement for Pablo I think.

“He has been decent in a struggling side. If you put him in a better side, a team that plays the football that Leeds do I think he would create opportunities.”

The verdict

Even though Norwich have struggled, Buendia has regularly shown flashes of quality and he does seem to have the ability to thrive in a Marcelo Bielsa team.

He loves taking on his opponent and he is someone who can make the killer pass – like Hernandez.

Replacing the Spaniard is going to be a huge task but Buendia is someone who could fill in well and it would be a smart bit of business for Leeds if they could get it done.

